Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can I help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Alpine A110 R 70 and A110 GTS mark the beginning of the end for brilliant sports car

Refreshed A110 line-up will be available for just 12 months before petrol-powered sports car is replaced by new EV

By:Ellis Hyde
26 Feb 2025
Alpine A110 R 70 28

Alpine has decided to celebrate its 70th anniversary and commentate the final year of the current, petrol-powered A110 all at once by launching two new variants of its fabulous mid-engined sports cars.

The limited-edition Alpine A110 R 70 is taking over as the range-topping model, and is priced from £103,345. Meanwhile, the new A110 GTS, costing from £67,311, is designed to replace the existing GT and more focused S versions. The entry-level A110 hasn’t been lost in the shake-up, but now starts from £55,160. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This fresh line-up goes on sale in May. Customers will have exactly 12 months to place an order before the current A110 leaves showrooms to make way for its all-electric replacement that’s arriving next year.

New Alpine A110 R 70

Just 770 examples of the A110 R 70 will be produced, featuring nods to the brand’s birthday such as ‘A70’ logos on the front wings, and on the fuel cap, door sill and headrest, with a unique numbered plaque inside signalling the car.

Alpine A110 R 70 seat

Within the R 70’s already limited production run, 70 special models will be painted in Caddy Blue, 70 in Glacier White and 70 in Sismique Red, to reflect the colours of the French tricolour. 

These models will also have the upholstery for their Sabelt bucket seats and carbon-fibre 18-inch wheel rims colour matched to the exterior paint, plus a 70th-anniversary logo on the roof, visible in carbon fibre. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The R 70 receives the same chassis set up as outgoing A110 R, featuring those bespoke wheels, with track-focused Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, an Akrapovic exhaust and a 296bhp turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 340Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the bonnet, roof and rear swan-neck spoiler are all made from carbon fibre, as is the plate that replaces the rear windscreen. 

New Alpine A110 GTS - front

New A110 GTS

Alpine’s A110 GTS gets the chassis set-up from the A110 S it replaces, but the brand says it “doesn’t compromise the everyday comfort of the A110 GT”’. Five new body colours have also been added with the GTS: Peacock Blue and Acropolis Orange from its heritage catalogue, plus Solar Orange, Eclipse Blue and Steel Grey matt finishes.

An optional aero kit based on the R will be available with GTS, which will include a front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and a rear carbon-fibre spoiler to promote greater downforce. Buyers will be able to add 18-inch GT Race wheels, also wrapped in Michelin PilotSport Cup 2 tyres. 

The GTS will be powered by the same 296bhp turbocharged four-cylinders engine as the R 70, while the entry-level A110 still gets a less potent 248bhp version. 

Did you know you can buy an Alpine A110 with Auto Express? 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best summer cars 2025: our top choices and where to drive them
Best summer cars - header image

Best summer cars 2025: our top choices and where to drive them

The Auto Express team list their dream wheels for the warmer months
Best cars & vans
13 Feb 2025
Alpine A110 review
Alpine A110 R - main image

Alpine A110 review

The Alpine A110 captures the magic of the 1960s original, offering road and track-focused models to challenge German rivals
In-depth reviews
4 Mar 2024

Most Popular

Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences
Suzuki Vitara and Mazda CX-30 - front tracking

Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences

The 1.4-litre mild-hybrid-assisted , turbocharged Suzuki Vitara takes on Mazda’s 2.5-litre CX-30 in this small SUV face-off
Car group tests
22 Feb 2025
Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough
Land Rover Defender alternatives - header image

Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough

Land Rover’s famous 4x4 not for you? One of these seven alternatives might hit the mark instead
Features
20 Feb 2025
Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today
Best electric cars header

Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 EVs you can buy today

If you're thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle, these are the EVs that should be on your shortlist. We also break down the key fact…
Best cars & vans
21 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content