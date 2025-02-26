New Alpine A110 R 70 and A110 GTS mark the beginning of the end for brilliant sports car

Alpine has decided to celebrate its 70th anniversary and commentate the final year of the current, petrol-powered A110 all at once by launching two new variants of its fabulous mid-engined sports cars.

The limited-edition Alpine A110 R 70 is taking over as the range-topping model, and is priced from £103,345. Meanwhile, the new A110 GTS, costing from £67,311, is designed to replace the existing GT and more focused S versions. The entry-level A110 hasn’t been lost in the shake-up, but now starts from £55,160.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This fresh line-up goes on sale in May. Customers will have exactly 12 months to place an order before the current A110 leaves showrooms to make way for its all-electric replacement that’s arriving next year.

New Alpine A110 R 70

Just 770 examples of the A110 R 70 will be produced, featuring nods to the brand’s birthday such as ‘A70’ logos on the front wings, and on the fuel cap, door sill and headrest, with a unique numbered plaque inside signalling the car.

Within the R 70’s already limited production run, 70 special models will be painted in Caddy Blue, 70 in Glacier White and 70 in Sismique Red, to reflect the colours of the French tricolour.

These models will also have the upholstery for their Sabelt bucket seats and carbon-fibre 18-inch wheel rims colour matched to the exterior paint, plus a 70th-anniversary logo on the roof, visible in carbon fibre.