New Alpine A110 R 70 and A110 GTS mark the beginning of the end for brilliant sports car
Refreshed A110 line-up will be available for just 12 months before petrol-powered sports car is replaced by new EV
Alpine has decided to celebrate its 70th anniversary and commentate the final year of the current, petrol-powered A110 all at once by launching two new variants of its fabulous mid-engined sports cars.
The limited-edition Alpine A110 R 70 is taking over as the range-topping model, and is priced from £103,345. Meanwhile, the new A110 GTS, costing from £67,311, is designed to replace the existing GT and more focused S versions. The entry-level A110 hasn’t been lost in the shake-up, but now starts from £55,160.
This fresh line-up goes on sale in May. Customers will have exactly 12 months to place an order before the current A110 leaves showrooms to make way for its all-electric replacement that’s arriving next year.
New Alpine A110 R 70
Just 770 examples of the A110 R 70 will be produced, featuring nods to the brand’s birthday such as ‘A70’ logos on the front wings, and on the fuel cap, door sill and headrest, with a unique numbered plaque inside signalling the car.
Within the R 70’s already limited production run, 70 special models will be painted in Caddy Blue, 70 in Glacier White and 70 in Sismique Red, to reflect the colours of the French tricolour.
These models will also have the upholstery for their Sabelt bucket seats and carbon-fibre 18-inch wheel rims colour matched to the exterior paint, plus a 70th-anniversary logo on the roof, visible in carbon fibre.
The R 70 receives the same chassis set up as outgoing A110 R, featuring those bespoke wheels, with track-focused Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, an Akrapovic exhaust and a 296bhp turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 340Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the bonnet, roof and rear swan-neck spoiler are all made from carbon fibre, as is the plate that replaces the rear windscreen.
New A110 GTS
Alpine’s A110 GTS gets the chassis set-up from the A110 S it replaces, but the brand says it “doesn’t compromise the everyday comfort of the A110 GT”’. Five new body colours have also been added with the GTS: Peacock Blue and Acropolis Orange from its heritage catalogue, plus Solar Orange, Eclipse Blue and Steel Grey matt finishes.
An optional aero kit based on the R will be available with GTS, which will include a front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and a rear carbon-fibre spoiler to promote greater downforce. Buyers will be able to add 18-inch GT Race wheels, also wrapped in Michelin PilotSport Cup 2 tyres.
The GTS will be powered by the same 296bhp turbocharged four-cylinders engine as the R 70, while the entry-level A110 still gets a less potent 248bhp version.
