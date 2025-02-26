Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Alpine A110 R 70 means the brilliant French sports car has 12 months to live

The new R 70 will be joined by the new A110 GTS which replaces the GT and S models

By:Alastair Crooks
26 Feb 2025
Alpine A110 R 70 22

Alpine is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year and to mark it, there’s a new version of its mid-engined sports car called the A110 R 70. There’s also a shake-up to the rest of the range as the standard A110 will be retained as the entry-level car, but the higher-spec GT and hardcore S models will both be replaced by the new GTS.

While the brand is honouring its birthday, sadly it also marks a less celebratory moment in Alpine’s history as there are now only 12 months left to order the current A110, ahead of a new all-electric replacement next year. 

A110 R 70 prices

The A110 R 70 is based on the A110 R and while pricing hasn’t been announced yet for the new model, we suspect it’ll command a premium over the standard R’s £96,990 price tag when orders open in March.  

Although 770 R 70s will be made, there will be more exclusive variants within the production run. Three models will use the French tricolour, finished in Caddy Blue, Glacier White or Sismique Red, each limited to 70 units. 

Alpine A110 R 70 seat

Other special birthday touches on the R 70 include ‘A70’ logos on the front wings, and on the fuel cap on one side, door sill and headrest, with a unique numbered plaque inside signalling the car is one of 770 units. The Sabelt bucket seats are upholstered in matching colours to the exterior paint - as are the rims of the carbon-fibre 18-inch wheels. To further set the R 70 apart, there’s a 70th-anniversary logo on the roof, visible in carbon fibre. 

As it’s based on the A110 R, the R 70 also receives the same chassis set up - featuring those bespoke wheels, with track-focused Michelin tyres, an Akrapovic exhaust, an exterior carbon bodykit, a rear swan-neck spoiler and a carbon plate instead of a rear windscreen. 

Alpine A110 R 70 trio

New A110 GTS model

Alongside the new R 70 there’s the GTS. A successor to both the GT and the S, the GTS gets the A110 S’s chassis set-up, but Alpine says it “doesn’t compromise the everyday comfort of the G”’. Five new body colours are added with the GTS: Paon Blue, Acropolis Orange, Solaire Orange, Eclipse Blue and Acier Grey. An optional aero kit based on the R can be had on the GTS. This includes a front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and a rear carbon-fibre spoiler to all promote greater downforce. 

Both the GTS and the R 70 get the same 296bhp turbocharged four-cylinder you got in A110s of old, with 340Nm of torque. The entry-level A110 with its 248bhp will remain on sale.

