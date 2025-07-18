Car Deal of the Day: Audi A3 for £208 a month is bargain upmarket motoring

High-quality image and feel

Well equipped Sport model

Get the deal at only £207.97 a month

A posh Audi A3 for just over £200 a month? It sounds like a joke, but that's the kind of bonkers value you can get through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The last time we featured Audi's upmarket hatchback was in September, and back then we thought that £227 a month was a real steal. But this offer from Carwow Leasey puts a new meaning on good value for money.

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All that's needed to get this deal off the ground is a 12-month initial payment of £2,790.64, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. That's an extremely good down payment for a car as premium as the A3, but if you'd rather put down a smaller sum, then a nine-month initial payment comes to £2,353.03, followed by payments of £228.67 a month.

If you need a higher mileage allowance, then you really won't be paying through the nose with this deal, because an annual cap of 8,000 can be had for around a tenner extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

Naturally, at this price, you'd assume this deal would be for the basic trim, but no. The Sport specification in this deal is one up from entry-level, and gets heated front sports seats, three-zone air-conditioning and Audi's MMI Navigation Plus, on top of the basic Technik trim's 12.8-inch touchscreen, Virtual Cockpit and wireless phone charging.

Power comes from one of the Volkswagen Group's excellent 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engines. With 113bhp, acceleration is decent rather than sparkling, but the real bonus is excellent fuel economy – Audi claims over 51mpg combined.

The A3 has always had a plush feel on the road, and the same is true of the current generation. It's smooth, hushed and very refined, plus it's an entertaining steer. The car feels agile and well planted on the road, and the standard-fit six-speed manual gearbox gives a sporty feel.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Audi A3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A3 page.

Check out the Audi A3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…