Premium styling

High levels of standard equipment

Get the deal at only £209.77 a month

If you want to know why the Jaecoo 7 is one of the UK’s best-selling new cars then take a look at the Auto Express Buy A Car service. Leasing prices have plummeted once again – the ‘Temu Range Rover’ is now available for just £209.77 a month.

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Leasing Options is offering the car for that low monthly outlay on a two-year deal with a 12-month initial payment of £2,917.23. Don’t want to pay as much upfront? The terms are adjustable, with a nine-month initial payment coming to £2,279.97 and increasing the monthly payments to £228.90, for example.

For many UK drivers, a limit of 5,000 miles a year is plenty, but increasing this to 8,000 only adds £19.03 per month on the 12-month initial payment deal, or £21.03 if you’ve gone for the nine-month option

The Deluxe trim that’s on offer here may be the entry grade, but just like nearly every other Chinese car maker, Jaecoo packs its cars with kit.

As standard, you’ll be getting 19-inch alloys, synthetic leather upholstery, a 13.2-inch infotainment system and 10-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, privacy glass, ambient lighting, plus an electric tailgate.

Under the bonnet lies a 1.6-litre petrol engine. With 147bhp, it’s not going to set the world on fire, and indeed, it’s not the last word in refinement, either. But it’s fine and returns a little under 40mpg on the combined fuel cycle.

The cabin is surprisingly well finished, and although it can’t match the posh British SUV it’s aping on the outside, the interior quality is arguably on par with – if not better than – that of some traditional models such as the Nissan Qashqai.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Jaecoo 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Jaecoo 7 page.

Check out the Jaecoo 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…