Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Stylish BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe for just £272 a month
A four-door car with coupe-like styling, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is our Deal of the Day for 27 November.
- Stylish looks; fun to drive
- Desirable M Sport trim
- Get the deal at only £272.16 a month
Car makers have long wanted to make their saloon cars more dashing, and 'four-door coupes' have been the answer. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is one of the most eye-catching, and judging by the Auto Express Buy A Car service, one of the most affordable.
Via our marketplace, Vines Leasing is offering the stylish four-door for a mere £272.16 after an initial payment of £3,614.92.
That's a 12-month initial payment – you could save around £600 by going for a nine-month payment, at £2,974.12, which brings the monthly cost up to £297.68.
Mileage is set at a default 5,000 a year, but this can be nudged up to a more flexible 8,000 for £18 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment plan, and just over £10 on the nine-month scheme.
M Sport is traditionally the most desirable model for most BMWs, and luckily this is the version you'll be getting with this deal. It makes the 2 Series Gran Coupe look at its best thanks to a bodykit and stylish 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels.
On the inside, the goodies include Alcantara and faux leather upholstery with black and blue contrast stitching, sports seats, and illuminated aluminium trim.
The 2 Series Gran Coupe also drives like you'd expect of a modern BMW – it's both refined and comfortable, but there's also a clear sporting focus thanks to a grippy, agile chassis, and well weighted steering. The M Sport dials things up further with adaptive suspension, allowing you to firm up or soften the ride depending on your mood.
Under the bonnet you'll find a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. With 168bhp, it'll crack 62mph in under eight seconds, and will top out at a racy 143mph. It's a good cruising engine, too, with BMW claiming combined fuel consumption of over 53mpg.
Interior fit and finish is excellent, and despite that sloping roofline, room in the back is pretty decent. Boot space is actually a few litres larger than in the 1 Series hatchback.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe page.
Check out the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Deals on the 2 Series and rivals