Stylish looks; fun to drive

Desirable M Sport trim

Get the deal at only £272.16 a month

Car makers have long wanted to make their saloon cars more dashing, and 'four-door coupes' have been the answer. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is one of the most eye-catching, and judging by the Auto Express Buy A Car service, one of the most affordable.

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Via our marketplace, Vines Leasing is offering the stylish four-door for a mere £272.16 after an initial payment of £3,614.92.

That's a 12-month initial payment – you could save around £600 by going for a nine-month payment, at £2,974.12, which brings the monthly cost up to £297.68.

Mileage is set at a default 5,000 a year, but this can be nudged up to a more flexible 8,000 for £18 extra a month on the 12-month initial payment plan, and just over £10 on the nine-month scheme.

M Sport is traditionally the most desirable model for most BMWs, and luckily this is the version you'll be getting with this deal. It makes the 2 Series Gran Coupe look at its best thanks to a bodykit and stylish 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels.

On the inside, the goodies include Alcantara and faux leather upholstery with black and blue contrast stitching, sports seats, and illuminated aluminium trim.