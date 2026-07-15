Easy to drive; high kit levels

38-mile electric range

Get the deal at only £196.91 a month

A family-sized plug-in hybrid SUV for less than £200 a month? Sounds like a joke, doesn't it – but you'll be the one having the last laugh with this deal.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, VIP Gateway is offering the spacious and super-frugal BYD Sealion 5 for a bonkers £196.91 a month right now. It means this practical SUV, with plenty of room for the family, can be had for less than some superminis.

This three-year deal calls for a 12-month initial payment of £2,747.89 to get the agreement off the ground, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

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You could save around £500 if you opt for the nine-month initial payment instead, which sees the monthly outlay rising to just £211.38. Adjusting the mileage limit to 8,000 only costs around £15 extra a month on both initial payment options.

This Comfort trim level sees the smaller of the two available battery sizes mated to the 1.5-litre petrol engine. But this still brings a pure-electric range of 38 miles, and a claimed fuel economy figure of 282mpg – although the latter will only be vaguely possible if you regularly charge the car, and drive it in electric mode as much as possible.

Just like the other models in BYD's constantly growing range, the Sealion 5 is extremely well equipped. This version gets vegan leather upholstery, a 12.8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay phone connectivity, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry.

Rival plug-in hybrid SUVs such as the Ford Kuga and Kia Sportage offer a more engaging driving experience. But the BYD feels secure on the road, comfortable, and refined – perfect for most families in other words.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great BYD Sealion 5 leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Sealion 5 page.

Check out the BYD Sealion 5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…