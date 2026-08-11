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Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Epiq for an extraordinarily low £203 per month

Think EVs are expensive? Think again with the Skoda Epiq – it’s our Deal of the Day for 13 October.

By:George Armitage
13 Oct 2026
Skoda Epiq - full front

It may be a small car, but Skoda is making a big thing of its new Epiq electric SUV if leasing deals are anything to go by. Since we last featured it in August, prices have slumped by around £30 a month, making it the most affordable electric SUV available on our marketplace.

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the charismatic Czech for a bonkers £202.92 a month. The firm is even throwing in cheap charging for a whole year.

All that's needed to get the ball rolling is a 12-month initial payment of £2,730.04, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. 

That will be fine for many, but if you'd rather pay less upfront, then you can make a nine-month initial payment of £2,303.80 with monthly payments of £223.20. You might also rather have a larger mileage allowance – 8,000 can be had for around £12 extra a month.

Because this is a deal from Carwow Leasey, it also gives you 20 per cent off charging at Gridserve's national network of roadside chargers, valid for a year. If you rely on frequently topping up your car on the road, that could equate to a chunky saving. 

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The Epiq is currently Skoda's smallest EV and is the electric equivalent to the petrol Kamiq. There are plenty of thoughtful touches and clever thinking found in Skoda's other strong-selling Elroq and Enyaq SUVs, but the Epiq packages them up in a smaller car and at a more affordable price. 

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Here you'll be getting the Epiq 40 SE L, although this deal is for a factory order because this car isn't quite on sale yet. But don't let that put you off from signing on the dotted line.

This new entry-level version gets a 37kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery that should give around 190 miles of range. 

The larger-batteried 55 model manages 272 miles – that's currently available at £215 a month from Carwow Leasey, which might be worth the extra outlay to some. But for lower-mileage drivers, the 40 will be more than enough and at £203 a month it's a steal.

Skoda Epiq - dash

The Epiq gets Skoda's latest design, with a bold 'Tech-Deck Face' shared with the Elroq, and a smartly styled interior. 

SE L trim has all the goodies, too, with 18-inch alloys, a 13-inch touchscreen, adaptive cruise control and rear parking sensors all thrown in.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Skoda Epiq leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Epiq page.

Check out the Skoda Epiq deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Skoda Epiq rivals

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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