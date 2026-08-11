Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Epiq for an extraordinarily low £203 per month

Smart styling; high equipment levels

Around 190 miles of range

Get the deal at only £202.92 a month

It may be a small car, but Skoda is making a big thing of its new Epiq electric SUV if leasing deals are anything to go by. Since we last featured it in August, prices have slumped by around £30 a month, making it the most affordable electric SUV available on our marketplace.

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the charismatic Czech for a bonkers £202.92 a month. The firm is even throwing in cheap charging for a whole year.

All that's needed to get the ball rolling is a 12-month initial payment of £2,730.04, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

That will be fine for many, but if you'd rather pay less upfront, then you can make a nine-month initial payment of £2,303.80 with monthly payments of £223.20. You might also rather have a larger mileage allowance – 8,000 can be had for around £12 extra a month.

Because this is a deal from Carwow Leasey, it also gives you 20 per cent off charging at Gridserve's national network of roadside chargers, valid for a year. If you rely on frequently topping up your car on the road, that could equate to a chunky saving.