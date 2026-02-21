Car Deal of the Day: Citroen e-C3 is a comfy city car for just £168 a month

Top-spec car; quirky styling

200-mile range

Get the deal at only £167.99 a month

A glut of new affordable electric cars are on the way, just as fuel prices climb ever higher. But newcomers such as the Renault Twingo and Smart #2 will have their work cut out judging by today's featured Citroen e-C3 deal.

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The Citroen e-C3 is available for as little as £168 a month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. This three-year deal from Lease Car UK calls for a 12-month initial payment of £2,363.88, with mileage capped at 5,000 annually.

Alternatively, you could lower the upfront payment to a nine-month sum, which comes to £2,027.76 followed by monthly payments of £186.64. Or, if you prefer more miles in your pocket, raising the allowance to 8,000 costs around a tenner extra a month.

What we like about this deal is that it's for the top-spec model. Max gets 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, two-tone paint, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated seats and steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and a reversing camera.

You can be assured of a cosseting ride, too, because the e-C3 gets Citroen's famed 'Advanced Comfort' suspension. This irons out potholes and bumps in the road beautifully and gives the e-C3 the ride quality of a much larger and more expensive car.

Powering the e-C3 is a 44kWh battery, with Citroen claiming a range of around 200 miles before a top-up is needed. For city dwellers this could be an excellent option, given that the e-C3 is compact and easy to park, plus that range will be more than enough.

Inside, the e-C3 has Citroen's latest dashboard design with a focus on neat detailing and ease-of-use. The car's tall dimensions means it's surprisingly spacious inside for a small car, and its 310-litre boot is larger than a Renault 5's.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen e-C3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Citroen e-C3 page.

Check out the Citroen e-C3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…