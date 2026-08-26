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Car Deal of the Day: all-new Volkswagen ID. Polo for a tempting £268 a month

The ID. Polo is proof that VW really can make a great electric supermini. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 October

By:Alastair Crooks
11 Oct 2026
Volkswagen ID Polo - front static

The electrification of the Polo with the new ID. Polo not only feels like a significant moment for Volkswagen, but for car buyers in general – and you can currently get your hands on one for just £268 a month.

Thanks to this excellent deal provided by Carwow Leasey via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can be one of the first to get your hands on one of the most important electric cars of 2026. 

Over a four-year leasing term, there’s an initial outlay of £3,520, followed by monthly payments of just £268.82. There’s an annual limit of 5,000 miles, but for just over a fiver a month you can up this to 8,000 miles. 

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There’s good reason you might want to do so, because what we have here is the larger battery model with a 52kWh unit providing a useful 281-mile range – not bad for a supermini and more than you get from its key rival, the Renault 5. The charging speed of 105kW is decent, too, resulting in a 24-minute 10 to 80 per cent top up. 

Bearing the name of its popular and long-lived Polo cousin (which the ID. Polo shares nothing with underneath), the newcomer drives very much like you would expect a Volkswagen to. 

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By which we mean the ID. Polo is refined, quiet and comfortable, plus it has that neutral, balanced handling that makes it a doddle to drive. It’s quick, too; with 208bhp and 290Nm of torque available, the ID. Polo will reach 62mph in just over seven seconds. 

Another standout feature is the interior. For too long VW has been struggling to provide ergonomic, easy-to-use layouts, but the ID. Polo’s swathe of physical controls on the all-new steering wheel and across the dash is a breath of fresh air. We also adore the ‘retro’ mode in the infotainment, giving you a driver’s display that mimics that of the Mk4 Golf

Despite its size it’s surprisingly spacious too. The rear seats might feel a little cramped for tall adults on a long journey, but headroom is good and the boot space is a huge 441 litres – 60 litres more than in a current Golf

Volkswagen ID Polo - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great VW ID. Polo leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID. Polo page.

Check out the VW ID. Polo deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Volkswagen ID. Polo rivals

Renault 5

Renault 5

New in-stock Renault 5Cash £21,050Avg. savings £3,942
New Renault 5

Configure now

Mini Cooper

Mini Cooper

New in-stock Mini CooperCash £24,735
New Mini Cooper

Configure now

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

New in-stock Citroen C3Cash £18,034Avg. savings £1,992
New Citroen C3

Configure now

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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