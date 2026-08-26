Car Deal of the Day: all-new Volkswagen ID. Polo for a tempting £268 a month

Good to drive

Massive boot

£268 a month

The electrification of the Polo with the new ID. Polo not only feels like a significant moment for Volkswagen, but for car buyers in general – and you can currently get your hands on one for just £268 a month.

Thanks to this excellent deal provided by Carwow Leasey via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can be one of the first to get your hands on one of the most important electric cars of 2026.

Over a four-year leasing term, there’s an initial outlay of £3,520, followed by monthly payments of just £268.82. There’s an annual limit of 5,000 miles, but for just over a fiver a month you can up this to 8,000 miles.

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There’s good reason you might want to do so, because what we have here is the larger battery model with a 52kWh unit providing a useful 281-mile range – not bad for a supermini and more than you get from its key rival, the Renault 5. The charging speed of 105kW is decent, too, resulting in a 24-minute 10 to 80 per cent top up.

Bearing the name of its popular and long-lived Polo cousin (which the ID. Polo shares nothing with underneath), the newcomer drives very much like you would expect a Volkswagen to.