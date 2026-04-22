Car Deal of the Day: go-anywhere Jeep Compass is going cheap at £208 per month

Practical, chunky-looking SUV

Economical engine rated at nearly 50mpg

Get the deal at just £208 a month

The Jeep Compass has a lot going for it. It’s practical, it has rugged looks that help it stand out and it should prove cheap to run. The only problem is it competes in a segment chock full of talented contenders.

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That matters far less when you’re looking at a deal like this, though. Available via the Auto Express Buy A Car Service, Select Car Leasing is offering a two-year deal at just £208 a month, with a 5,000-mile limit and an initial 12-month payment that comes to £2,850.

If you don’t want to stump up quite so much in one go, reducing the initial outlay to the equivalent of nine months increases the monthly payments to only £228.64. And if 5,000 a year isn’t enough, it’s only an extra £17.77 or £19.53 a month to increase this to 8,000, depending on the size of the initial payment.

The deal is for the Summit version of the Compass, which comes with a chunky uplift in standard equipment over the entry-level Altitude. It also uses what Jeep calls an ‘e-Hybrid’ powertrain, but it’s more of a mild hybrid that extends the stop/start functionality while giving a slight power boost than a proper hybrid set-up that allows for meaningful electric-only running.

The 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine isn’t the most refined, and it needs to be worked hard to get the Compass up to speed, but we’d let that slide at this bargain price. We’d also happily overlook the Compass not exactly being a hardcore off-roader in the traditional Jeep sense.

That being said, it’ll do better on the rough stuff than other Stellantis SUVs on the same platform, including the Citroen C5 Aircross and Vauxhall Grandland, with shorter front and rear overhangs giving better approach and departure angles. That probably won’t matter to the average Compass owner, though, who’ll merely be happy they have a rugged, purposeful-looking SUV.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Compass leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Compass page.

Check out the Jeep Compass deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…