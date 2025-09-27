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Car Deal of the Day: Chery Tiggo 7 offers efficient family motoring for just £202 a month

The Tiggo 7 is a comfortable and well equipped SUV. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 October.

By:George Armitage
9 Oct 2026
Chery Tiggo 7 - front action

Chinese newcomers such as Chery have really shaken up the UK car market, showing that a modern-looking and well equipped SUV doesn’t need to cost as much as those from traditional European brands. Today’s Chery Tiggo 7 deal is a perfect example of that. 

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Chery dealer Evans Halshaw is offering the family-friendly Chery Tiggo 7 for a mere £202.40 a month right now, which undercuts a whole swathe of other SUVs wearing more familiar badges.

This two-year deal calls for a 12-month initial payment of £2,668.75 to get it underway, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. You could save around £400 upfront by switching to a nine-month initial payment, with the monthly outlay only rising to £222.49. Adjusting the mileage limit to 8,000 can be done for under £15 extra a month. 

You’ll be taking the keys to the super-efficient plug-in hybrid model. This sees a 201bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 201bhp electric motor, fed by an 18.4kWh battery. Chery claims an impressive 56 miles of pure-electric range, while fuel economy comes to 343mpg – but you’ll only get something near the latter if you regularly charge the car.

Summit trim is, as the name implies, the best a Tiggo 7 can get. It features electrically adjustable front seats, twin 12.3-inch displays, an eight-speaker Sony sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and much more. 

The Tiggo 7 doesn’t sparkle on the road like a Kia Sportage, but it’s quiet, comfortable and refined, which is exactly what most families desire.  

Chery Tiggo 7 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Chery Tiggo 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Chery Tiggo page.

Check out the Chery Tiggo 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Tiggo 7 rivals

Chery Tiggo 7

Chery Tiggo 7

New in-stock Chery Tiggo 7Cash £21,318Avg. savings £4,124
New Chery Tiggo 7

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Dacia Bigster

Dacia Bigster

New in-stock Dacia BigsterCash £24,015Avg. savings £1,223
New Dacia Bigster

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MG Motor UK HS

MG Motor UK HS

New in-stock MG Motor UK HSCash £24,029Avg. savings £2,821
New MG Motor UK HS

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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