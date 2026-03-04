Car Deal of the Day: Geely Starray plug-in hybrid SUV is shockingly cheap at £180 a month

Stylish, tech-laden family SUV

51-mile EV range; combined petrol-electric range of over 500 miles

Get the deal at only £179.94 a month

If you're looking to make the switch to plug-in hybrid motoring in the most affordable way possible then you're looking at it. Geely's Starray may be an unfamiliar name but it's a family SUV with-a-plug for less than £180 a month.

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Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Leasing Options is offering this two-year deal for an unmissable £179.94 a month. All that's needed is a 12-month initial payment of £2,559.27 to get the ball rolling, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

Even adjusting the terms to a nine-month initial payment (£2,170.83) still brings the monthly outlay to under £200, while raising the mileage allowance to a more flexible 8,000 will cost you between £23 and £26 depending on which initial payment you choose.

You might expect an SUV for such a low monthly price would come poorly equipped, but that's not the case. Geely – which is the parent firm for the likes of Volvo and Lotus – is offering very well-equipped cars in order to capture British buyers.

This Starray comes in Pro trim, which brings luxury car equipment such as electrically-adjustable heated front seats, a 360-degree parking camera, keyless entry, and a 15.4-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.

The Starray uses a 98bhp 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 215bhp electric motor, giving a claimed 51-mile electric range. Combined petrol-electric range is more than 500 miles.

A Ford Kuga offers a sharper driving experience than the Starray, but it's over £100 a month more expensive. For the price, the Starray drives quietly, comfortably and easily – many families will wonder why you'd need to pay any more.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Geely Starray leasing offers from leading providers on our Geely Starray page.

Check out the Geely Starray deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…