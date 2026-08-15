Car Deal of the Day: This BMW M4 is a real bruiser at a knock-out price

523bhp 3.0-litre straight-six power

xDrive four-wheel drive; Drift mode

Get the deal at only £560.78 a month

If you thought the BMW M4 couldn't get any cheaper through the Auto Express Buy A Car service then think again, as leasing deals for this Bavarian bruiser have plummeted by another £40 a month to an unbelievable £560.78.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This outrageously good value four-year deal comes from Select Car Leasing and calls for a 12-month initial payment of £7,083.36, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. No wonder it's listed as a ‘10/10 Amazing' deal on our marketplace, and we feel it's an offer that won't be hanging around for long.

It represents a lot of bang for your buck, but if you'd rather pay less upfront or tweak that mileage allowance then you're still in luck. Switching to a nine-month initial payment comes in at a super-low £5,698.20 followed by £593.80 a month, while raising the mileage limit to 8,000 will only cost you around £15 extra a month.

The BMW M4 is a true performance car in the best old-school traditions – mean design, a big engine and bags of power all come as standard.

Behind the snarling grille lies a gem of a powerplant – a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo straight-six that pushes out a whopping 523bhp and 650Nm of torque. It's kept in check with BMW's xDrive four-wheel drive system, which is why the M4 is able to race to 62mph in just 3.5 seconds.

It's not just brute force that's the M4's calling card but also an intoxicating driving experience.

The car can be tailored to the driver's requirements through a whole range of different settings, including the ability to switch the drivetrain from standard all-wheel drive to rear-biased AWD sport, and even full-on rear-wheel drive mode for plenty of tail-out fun. Even the traction control system can be tweaked 10 different ways.

It makes the M4 a highly engaging car to drive on a twisting road, but there's also an easygoing side to the car's character as it can shrug off long motorway cruises with ease.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW M4 leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW M4 page.

Check out the BMW M4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…