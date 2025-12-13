Car Deal of the Day: a Nissan Micra for a micro £183 a month
Renault 5’s sister is far more affordable, but is just as fun to drive. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 October.
- Cute styling; fun to drive
- 198-mile range; standard-fit heat pump
- Get the deal at only £183.59 a month
The Renault 5 may have fashion and popularity on its side, but you'll be having the last laugh with the Nissan Micra. For much of this year the Micra has been more affordable than its R5 sister, but now the price gap between the two is over £55 a month.
Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, LeaseCars4Less is offering the little Nissan EV for a mere £183.59 a month. Contrast this to the similarly specced Renault 5, which comes in at £241.42 a month.
This four-year deal calls for a 12-month initial payment of £2,503.07 to get it under way, while mileage is set at a higher-than-usual default of 6,000 a year.
You knock off nearly £500 up front by switching to a nine-month initial payment with regular payments still coming in at less than £200 a month. Meanwhile, adjusting the mileage to 8,000 only costs around £6 a month extra on both the nine and 12-month initial payments.
For this kind of money, unsurprisingly you'll be getting the smaller battery. Still, at 40kWh, Nissan claims a range of 198 miles, and if most of your driving is local commuting, that will be more than enough. A maximum DC charging rate of 80kW means a 15-to-80 per cent top-up will take around 30 minutes.
Engage is the spec on offer here. It's the basic trim, but still comes packed with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google tech such as Maps built-in, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity. A heat pump also comes as standard, which will be a boon as we enter the colder months of the year, and will help to keep the car as efficient as possible.
Just like the Renault 5 the Micra is a really fun car to drive, with high levels of engagement, an excellent ride, and comfortable seats for longer trips. But although it gives the same driving experience, the Micra has its own style – it's arguably more youthful looking than its French sister.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Nissan Micra leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan Micra page.
Check out the Nissan Micra deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Deals on Nissan Micra rivals