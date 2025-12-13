Car Deal of the Day: a Nissan Micra for a micro £183 a month

Cute styling; fun to drive

198-mile range; standard-fit heat pump

Get the deal at only £183.59 a month

The Renault 5 may have fashion and popularity on its side, but you'll be having the last laugh with the Nissan Micra. For much of this year the Micra has been more affordable than its R5 sister, but now the price gap between the two is over £55 a month.

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, LeaseCars4Less is offering the little Nissan EV for a mere £183.59 a month. Contrast this to the similarly specced Renault 5, which comes in at £241.42 a month.

This four-year deal calls for a 12-month initial payment of £2,503.07 to get it under way, while mileage is set at a higher-than-usual default of 6,000 a year.

You knock off nearly £500 up front by switching to a nine-month initial payment with regular payments still coming in at less than £200 a month. Meanwhile, adjusting the mileage to 8,000 only costs around £6 a month extra on both the nine and 12-month initial payments.

For this kind of money, unsurprisingly you'll be getting the smaller battery. Still, at 40kWh, Nissan claims a range of 198 miles, and if most of your driving is local commuting, that will be more than enough. A maximum DC charging rate of 80kW means a 15-to-80 per cent top-up will take around 30 minutes.