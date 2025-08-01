Car Deal of the Day: Audi A6 is elegant and affordable at £334 a month

Classy image

Well equipped Sport model

Get the deal at only £333.79 a month

The Audi A6 has long been a top choice in the corporate-car world on account of its strong kerb appeal, high-quality feel and state-of-the-art technology. This upmarket image and affordability don’t usually go hand in hand, but that’s exactly the case with the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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Through our marketplace, Embrace Leasing is offering the executive express for just £334 a month right now. It’s a three-year deal requiring a 12-month initial payment of £4,363.48 to get it underway, while mileage is a very reasonable 6,000 a year.

Prefer to pay less upfront? A nine-month initial payment comes to £3,582.70 and £358.30 a month, or six months is still very reasonable at £2,678.08 and £386.68 each month. Nudging up the mileage limit to 8,000 only costs between £14 and £16 extra a month on all three initial payment options.

This deal also gets you good old-fashioned diesel power. Under the A6’s curvaceous bonnet lies one of Volkswagen Group’s perennial 2.0-litre TDI units.

With 201bhp, it’s a decent performer, taking just 6.9 seconds to get from 0-62mph. But the claimed 55.4mpg fuel economy and 135g/km CO2 emissions are the stars of the show.

Sport trim is the model offered here, and while it's the entry-spec you won't feel as though you’re being shortchanged. It gets sat-nav, Audi’s Drive and Park assistance package, 18-inch alloy wheels and Matrix-LED headlights all as standard.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Audi A6 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A6 page.

Check out the Audi A6 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…