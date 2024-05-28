New Audi RS 4 Avant Edition 25 offers retro colour scheme and hardcore suspension

Audi will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its iconic RS 4 by introducing a new Edition 25 model, which is limited to just 50 units in the UK with a £115,880 starting price.

Featuring a small power bump, a reworked chassis and unique styling elements it will also form a last hurrah of the Audi RS 4 as we know it. The RS4 will be reborn as the hybrid-assisted RS 5 Avant in its next generation.

Technical changes on the Edition 25 are subtle, but meaningful, with Audi squeezing a further 19bhp out of the standard car’s twin turbocharged 2.9-litre V6. Peak power is now rated at 463bhp, with torque remaining unchanged at 600Nm - the improvement generated through an aggressive re-map of the engine management system.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This is joined by a collection of other upgrades borrowed from the previous Audi RS 4 Competition such as a more aggressive transmission calibration, unique tuning for the Sport Quattro differential, a reduction in sound deadening to increase the noise inside the cabin and an RS Sports Exhaust system to make things louder outside.

Audi quotes a 0-62mph time of 3.7 seconds, 0.4 faster than the standard model, with a limited 186mph top speed. These figures are still some way off rivals like the BMW M3 Competition, especially considering that arch-rival of the RS 4 has just received its own power upgrade by 19bhp, but the Audi remains an astonishingly fast car considering it has five seats and a capacious boot.

In terms of chassis upgrades, Audi has fitted an RS Sports Suspension Pro system that swaps the base RS 4’s adaptive dampers for a set of fully-adjustable coilovers. These sit 10mm lower than standard from the factory, and if customers so wish, this can be dropped a further 10mm via a set of tools included with the car.

Audi’s milled 20-inch wheel design is also fitted as standard. This combined with the standard fit carbon ceramic brakes sheds valuable kilograms of unsprung weight. The standard tyres will be a high performance Pirelli P Zero Corsa items, with certain markets also given the option of super aggressive Trofeo RS tyres designed specifically for track use.

Of course, the biggest change visually is the iconic Imola Yellow paintwork that’s borrowed from the original B5-generation Audi RS 4 introduced in 2001. The heritage colour doesn’t come cheap, though, costing an extra £3,300, adding up to an astonishing £119,180.

This is matched to a matte-finish to all the carbon fibre styling elements found on the front and rear bumpers, mirror caps and roof lip. Other, less vibrant colours like Mythos Black and Nardo Grey are also available if yellow’s not your thing, but the interior’s matching yellow stitching and piping is non-negotiable.

UK pricing for the Audi RS 4 Edition 25 model has yet to be confirmed, but numbers are expected to be extremely limited and the price high considering the amount of added hardware.

Click here for our list of the best performance cars...