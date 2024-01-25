New Audi RS 5 on the way in 2025 with super-aggressive looks

The new Audi RS 5 is set to replace the old Audi RS 4 and we’ve caught the new car testing once again in saloon and ‘Avant’ estate guise ahead of a seemingly imminent reveal.

Audi launched the new A5 saloon and estate last year to take over from the old A4, and the performance RS 5 edition will rival the BMW M3 saloon and Touring, the Mercedes-AMG C 63 and the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While there’s still a lot of camouflage on the cars in these spy shots, we have a good idea what the new cars will look like - not least because the standard A5 has already been revealed. A new feature of these cars over previous versions we’ve caught is the massive twin-exit exhaust system, which sits more centrally than on old RS 4s and RS 5s.

Just like the Avant, the saloon gets an e-tron GT-like grille, positioned low down to give the RS 5’s front end an aggressive, squat stance. The grille has a rather complex mesh pattern within it and is flanked by two big openings hiding at least one, but most likely two, symmetrical charge coolers behind.

The side view shows the RS 5 will sit between a traditional three-box saloon and the outgoing RS 5 coupe in terms of its rear-end treatment with a distinctive sloping rear window. The rear light bar is identical to the Avant’s and it, along with the front lights, could get a bespoke light signature.