It’s difficult to overstate the Concept C’s importance for Audi. It signals a new era for the brand, headed by a new leadership team with a new philosophy that will dramatically change the way Audi’s cars look and feel in the coming years.

The Audi Concept C is the beginning of this journey. It doesn't just act as a reset for the design of all future Audis, but also foreshadows a new, all-electric roadster the German brand has in the works.

So what exactly are we looking at?

The Concept C is genuinely a clean-sheet design. It bears no relation to any current Audi and digs through the brand’s illustrious history to inform and inspire certain elements. Audi says that the key inspiration came from two cars in its back catalogue: the Auto Union Type C racer from the 1930s, and the iconic TT.

Its reference to the Type C racer can be seen in the attention-grabbing narrow and upright grille, with new, simple lighting on either side of it. In the place of Audi’s complex lighting signatures is a simple, four-line graphic that reflects the four rings of Audi’s logo.