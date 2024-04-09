Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition SUV aims to combine a lot of luxury with a little sportiness

At almost 2.5 tonnes, the Bentley Bentayga might not sound like the ideal recipe for a dynamic performance car but that is exactly what Bentley set out to achieve with the Bentayga S. Now there’s a version that’ll visually match the “confidence-inspiring chassis technology” of the S called the Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition.

Bentley calls the Bentayga S Black Edition its most “visually striking SUV to date” and it utilises black-tinted wings on the famous Bentley ‘flying B’ badge for the first time in 105 years. It might be called the Black Edition, but it's also available in seven different colours; Mandarin, Signal Yellow, Klein Blue, Pillar Box Red, Ice, Hyper Green, and Beluga.

There are bespoke yellow exterior accents found on the front bumper, side sills, rear spoiler and brake calipers to enhance the exterior look. Like on the standard Bentayga S, there’s also a body kit and all exterior chrome is replaced with gloss black. The 22-inch wheels are finished in black, the headlights are tinted and on the rear pillar there’s a unique ‘Black Edition’ badge.

Inside the Bentayga S Black Edition there’s further yellow detailing on the seats, dash and doors and an embroidered black ‘S’ emblem can be found on the seats. The centre console and dash features a new carbon fibre weave with a 3D effect. More gloss black replaces the usual chrome details on the air vents and various bits of trim around the cabin.