Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Bentley Bentayga flagship to arrive next year with plenty more power

Bentley is working on a high-performance variant of its Bentayga SUV packing a high-grade turbo V8

By:Jordan Katsianis
20 Nov 2024
Bentley Bentayga V8 S - front

Bentley has hinted that it’ll introduce a new high-performance variant of the popular Bentayga SUV next year, and without any form of significant hybrid assistance.

While this doesn’t really sit with the brand’s Beyond100+ strategy that will kick off in 2026, the new model will no doubt sit well with customers keen on a high-performance Bentayga – especially after the recent demise of the W12 model. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new version will very likely use a highly tuned version of the existing Bentayga's twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8. As it stands, this well proven powertrain is currently rated at a relatively modest 542bhp, even in the sportier S variant.

Historically, this was designed to ensure a bit of performance headroom for the W12, but with that engine now out of service, the doors have been opened for a more powerful version of the V8. 

The surprising bit, though, is that Bentley will not use the plug-in hybrid found in the closely related Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. Instead, it’ll run an unassisted version of the V8 tuned to produce extra power, potentially with a similar output to the 592bhp Audi RS Q8

This won’t just make the new version lighter than the corresponding plug-in hybrid, it will also give the car an even more dynamic character than the W12-powered Speed, which was always affected by the 12-cylinder engine’s prodigious weight. 

In that car, Bentley employed a whole range of chassis tech to keep the weight in check and we expect the same thing here, with complex hardware like the company’s active anti-roll system, rear-wheel steering and air suspension. 

Being a high-performance flagship, there should also be a round of styling changes outside, plus a set of big brakes – potentially with carbon-ceramic options – and a new set of 22-inch, or potentially even 23-inch wheels. 

The combination of elements could well make this new model the most dynamic and engaging variant of the Bentayga yet. Likely to cost over £200,000 when it arrives next year, production will likely be limited due to the Beyond100+ strategy’s 2026 cut-off for its pure ICE model lines.

Click here for our list of the best luxury cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best luxury SUVs 2024
Best luxury SUVs - header image

Best luxury SUVs 2024

These are the best posh SUVs to buy right now
Best cars & vans
26 Sep 2024
New Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition by Mulliner is as exclusive as SUVs come
Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition - front action

New Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition by Mulliner is as exclusive as SUVs come

You can only buy this one-of-20 Bentayga if you’ve already got a Continental GT Le Mans Edition…
News
29 Apr 2024
Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition SUV aims to combine a lot of luxury with a little sportiness
Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition - front

Bentley Bentayga S Black Edition SUV aims to combine a lot of luxury with a little sportiness

This Bentayga has a feature not seen on a Bentley for 105 years
News
9 Apr 2024
A tiny taste of homelessness: from a Bentley Bentayga to a sleeping bag
Bentley Bentayga to a sleeping bag - header

A tiny taste of homelessness: from a Bentley Bentayga to a sleeping bag

With homelessness rising, Bentley communications boss Wayne Bruce joins charity Bus Shelter UK to highlight the horrors of sleeping rough
Features
1 Dec 2023

Most Popular

A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success
Opinion - cheap EV

A £10k electric car with a 100-mile range would surely be a sales success

Mike Rutherford thinks there would be demand for an electric car with a modest 100-mile range if it only cost £10k
Opinion
17 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Born proves EVs can be fun and cheap, at £202 per month
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Born proves EVs can be fun and cheap, at £202 per month

The Born remains a solid choice and is better value than ever before - it’s our Deal of the Day for 17 November
News
17 Nov 2024
New Jaguar logos unveiled as big concept reveal moves closer
New Jaguar logo 1

New Jaguar logos unveiled as big concept reveal moves closer

Jaguar has revealed its new logos and styling details ahead of its transition into a luxury EV brand
News
19 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content