New Bentley Bentayga flagship to arrive next year with plenty more power

Bentley has hinted that it’ll introduce a new high-performance variant of the popular Bentayga SUV next year, and without any form of significant hybrid assistance.

While this doesn’t really sit with the brand’s Beyond100+ strategy that will kick off in 2026, the new model will no doubt sit well with customers keen on a high-performance Bentayga – especially after the recent demise of the W12 model.

The new version will very likely use a highly tuned version of the existing Bentayga's twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8. As it stands, this well proven powertrain is currently rated at a relatively modest 542bhp, even in the sportier S variant.

Historically, this was designed to ensure a bit of performance headroom for the W12, but with that engine now out of service, the doors have been opened for a more powerful version of the V8.

The surprising bit, though, is that Bentley will not use the plug-in hybrid found in the closely related Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. Instead, it’ll run an unassisted version of the V8 tuned to produce extra power, potentially with a similar output to the 592bhp Audi RS Q8.

This won’t just make the new version lighter than the corresponding plug-in hybrid, it will also give the car an even more dynamic character than the W12-powered Speed, which was always affected by the 12-cylinder engine’s prodigious weight.

In that car, Bentley employed a whole range of chassis tech to keep the weight in check and we expect the same thing here, with complex hardware like the company’s active anti-roll system, rear-wheel steering and air suspension.

Being a high-performance flagship, there should also be a round of styling changes outside, plus a set of big brakes – potentially with carbon-ceramic options – and a new set of 22-inch, or potentially even 23-inch wheels.

The combination of elements could well make this new model the most dynamic and engaging variant of the Bentayga yet. Likely to cost over £200,000 when it arrives next year, production will likely be limited due to the Beyond100+ strategy’s 2026 cut-off for its pure ICE model lines.

