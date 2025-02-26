New Bentley Bentayga Atelier Edition brings next-level lavishness

This year marks a decade of the Bentley Bentayga, and to help keep the SUV looking and feeling as luxurious as you’d expect, it has gained a new limited Atelier Edition.

The model introduces new paint finishes and interior combinations. There are five Mulliner legacy exterior colours to choose from in Light Onyx, Rubino, Porcelain, Quartzite and Light Emerald, plus a brand new additional colour – Obsidian Crystal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Step inside and you’ll be greeted by a unique welcome light sequence, plus Atelier Edition sill plates. There’s also standard Harmony Diamond quilted upholstery, a five-seat Comfort Specification layout and Bentley’s three-chamber active air suspension called Dynamic Ride, along with rear-wheel steering.

These are accompanied by self-levelling wheel badges, a ‘jewel’ filler cap and ambient lighting combined with Bentley Diamond Illumination on the doors.

Other exterior details include unique badging on the front wing, 22-inch ten-spoke alloy wheels finished in satin, plus further satin on the rear wing and on the front and rear bumpers, too. There’s also a subtle tweak to the chrome grille, with vertical chrome vanes and a second matrix style grille behind.

Bentley Bentayga Atelier Edition powertrain and price

What you can’t have with the Atelier Edition is the famous W12 engine, as it is now consigned to the history books, with production having ended in 2024.

Instead, the Atelier Edition is offered with a twin-turbocharged V8 or a hybridised V6. Pricing hasn’t been revealed, but expect the Atelier Edition to command a significant premium over the £170,000 cost of the standard model.

Transform every journey into a special occasion with the best luxury SUVs...