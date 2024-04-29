New Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition by Mulliner is as exclusive as SUVs come

Bentley has just revealed the new Bentayga Apex Edition by Mulliner, but you can only have one if you’ve already bought a Continental GT Le Mans Edition – itself a £330,000 limited-run, one-of-48 sports car.

The Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition is available in six designs that have been “curated by Mulliner” – Bentley’s exclusive customisation arm. The maker says it will also offer customers the chance to design their own car from scratch to create a “unique one-of-one specification”.

As standard, the Apex Edition gets lightweight 22-inch wheels and carbon-ceramic brakes, plus a carbon body kit, mirror caps and spoilers, a bespoke livery with a central painted stripe, and a unique interior design.

Based on the Bentley Bentayga S, this new variant gets the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with 542bhp and 770Nm of torque. It’ll do 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds and hit 180mph flat out. Those standard-fit carbon brakes should ensure it’s just as good as scrubbing speed as it is accelerating from a standstill.

Bentley says the wheels save 24kg of unsprung mass, providing "more stable and consistent steering”. The brakes save another 20kg, and along with the lighter wheels result in “improved and more responsive braking”.

Only one of the six themes has been shown in pictures thus far. On the car in the images, Candy Red satin exterior paint is complimented by a Anthracite and Arctic White stripe over the bonnet and roof – a first for the Bentayga, apparently. Inside the red and white theme continues.