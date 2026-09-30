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Official: BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is all set to get the axe

BMW has confirmed that there won’t be a successor to the current 2-Series Active Tourer as part of wider model range streamlining

By:Matt Robinson
30 Sep 2026
BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 223i M Sport - main image

BMW’s most controversial model is not long for this world. Arriving in 2014 as the brand’s first front-wheel car and its first MPV, the BMW 2-Series Active Tourer is now in its second generation, but that’s set to be the last. 

At BMW’s 2026 Capital Markets Day, the German company revealed plans to slim down its model line-up. “The number of variants across the entire portfolio will be reviewed and reduced to optimise profitability,” it said, adding; “For example, there will be no successor to models such as the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer.” It’s currently unclear what the other unlucky models are set to be.

The 2-Series Active Tourer remains on sale and in production, but with the current version having been on sale since 2019, it’s unlikely to be around for long. When it does bow out, it won’t be the shortest-lived BMW model in the brand’s history, however. A number of other cars like the Z1 and 3 Series Gran Turismo only lasted a single generation. 

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The original furore over the 2-Series Active Tourer’s front-wheel drive nature has waned since the first-generation car’s arrival, with multiple other BMW models subsequently adopting the same layout. Currently, there’s a whole host of front-wheel drive BMWs built on the same UKL platform, including the 1-Series and X1

Although the first 2-Series Active Tourer spawned a 2-Series Grand Tourer seven-seater model, the current car is strictly a five-seater. The range has been simplified in recent years, too, with the diesel engine option dropped from the line-up. 

Currently, it can be specced with either a mild-hybrid petrol or a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with prices starting at £36,125. The range consists of the 220i three-cylinder petrol, a 223i four-cylinder petrol, and the 225e/230e xDrive three-cylinder PHEVs. 

While BMW enthusiasts are unlikely to shed a tear over the 2-Series Active Tourer’s impending demise, its loss means there’s one less MPV to choose from amidst the hoards of SUVs that dominate the market. 

Once it disappears, there won’t be a direct rival to buy instead, with the Mercedes B-Class MPV also set to be dropped from the range without a successor. 

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