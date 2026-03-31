BMW has revealed a new entry-level version of the iX3 SUV. The BMW iX3 40 combines a smaller battery pack and a single rear-mounted e-motor at a low entry-price of £53,250. This is £5,525 less than the 50xDrive variant, and the car will be available from summer 2026 in the UK.

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The key difference with this new model for buyers will be the smaller battery size, which is rated at 82.6kWh – down from 112kWh. This reduces range to 395 miles, which is still very competitive for an ‘entry-level’ variant, from the nearly 500 miles of the bigger battery iX3.

The smaller battery has a lower 300kW peak charging rate, but can still add 186 miles of charge in ten minutes, and do the 10-80 per cent top-up in 21 minutes.

With just the one motor mounted on the rear axle, peak power and torque are rated at 315bhp and 500Nm. The iX3 40 will still sprint to 62mph in 5.9 seconds, or around 1.2 seconds down on the more powerful dual-motor version. But with less mass – both on account of there being one less motor and the smaller battery – this 40 model could improve on both the efficiency and driving experience of the dual-motor 50xDrive.

The iX3 40 is run on the same 800V architecture, and uses BMW’s oddly-named ‘Heart of Joy’ central computer to control all of the car’s systems and powertrains.

The rest of the iX3’s package is also unchanged. This means it includes the same Panoramic iDrive digital interface, wholly re-imagined exterior design and superb driving manners. Also expect similar trim levels to the Sport, M Sport and M Sport Pro variants on the other variant.

Since its reveal at last year’s Munich Motor Show, the BMW iX3 has drawn so much attention that BMW has had to increase production in order to meet demand. This new entry-level model should only grow the amount of interest with its lower entry price, especially considering it’s still capable of nearly 400 miles of range.

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