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New BMW X3 M50 gets more power and a Black Package

The performance version of the X3 has been treated to a 44bhp uplift plus a snazzy trim offering

By:Matt Robinson
1 Oct 2026
New BMW X3 M50 - front 3/411

The BMW X3 M50 might not be a proper, full-fat M car, but it now has the kind of power we expected from such a machine not so long ago. 

As before, it’s powered by a turbocharged six-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid assistance, but it makes 44bhp more than it did previously, giving a new figure of 437bhp. A torque figure has not yet been revealed – if that remains the same, it will be 580Nm.

The added poke trims the 0-62mph time to 4.4 seconds, down from 4.6. BMW has also, for some reason, provided a figure with one foot of ‘rollout’, a method favoured in the USA, giving a spicier figure of 4.1 seconds. Of much more significance is that the engine is compliant with incoming Euro 7 emissions standards

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To go with the additional performance, you can also add a new Black Package. This comes with 22-inch ‘Polygon 1134’ design wheels, providing an obvious upgrade from the ‘mere’ 21-inch rims found on the regular versions. You also get black M and model badges with a silver outline, and gloss black brake calipers. 

Inside, Black Package-equipped cars have Alcantara cladding various parts of the dashboard, the inner door panels and the armrest. There are M logos embossed on Alcantara headrest panels, plus seats coated in a mix of Alcantara and Veganza synthetic leather with blue stitching and piping. 

From December 2026, all versions of the X3 will gain various upgrades. These consist of a new PVC Softskin surface in front of the infotainment screen, a new stitching pattern around the instrument cluster, ambient lighting for the centre console storage and inner door handles, a new glovebox handle and a stainless steel guard for the boot sill. If you opt for an X3 with the M Sport Package or an M Performance model, it’ll have M-branded dark silver treadplates. 

If it’s the X3 M50 you want, it’ll cost you from £73,795. With the Black Package added, it’s £81,569.

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