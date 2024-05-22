Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

China’s BYD targets Britain’s New Routemaster with electric double-decker bus

The BYD BD11 is powered by a colossal 523kWh battery and can be recharged at speeds of 500kW

by: Ellis Hyde
22 May 2024
BYD BD11 - front tracking 8

BYD has only just started selling cars in the UK, but there are actually over 1,800 of its buses already operating in the UK. Now the Chinese goliath has unveiled its alternative to Britain’s New Routemater: the BYD BD11 electric double-decker bus.

Designed specifically for service in London, the BD11 will start rolling out later this year, with plans for another model for use outside of the capital to come later.

The BYD BD11 can accommodate up to 90 passengers and is powered by the company’s innovative ‘blade battery’ design, which can also be found in its passenger electric cars. It offers advantages for safety, energy efficiency and, by being integrated into chassis structure, helps reduce weight – admittedly, not the highest priority for a bus.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But while the BYD Dolphin hatchback gets either a 45kWh or 60kWh battery, the BD11 is powered by a colossal 523kWh battery. Its lithium iron-phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry is free from cobalt and toxic metals, and can stand-up to more charge and discharge cycles, helping prolong its lifespan.

When the battery starts running low, the BYD BD11 has an equally massive maximum charging speed of 500kW, which allows it to be fully recharged in less than two hours at the right charger. Plus, with multiple charging ports around the bus, including on the roof, drivers can always access at least one. 

Driving the bus are two in-wheel ‘hairpin’ motors that each produce 201bhp, and up to 600Nm of torque to help on steeper streets. BYD claims these electric motors produce very little noise, are 15 per cent lighter than conventional ones, and take up less space. 

Other technology offered on the BYD BD11 include electronically controlled shock absorbers to help improve ride comfort, and several safety systems like emergency braking and front collision warning, The bus can also receive over-the-air updates, reducing downtime for fleets. 

Would you like to see the BYD BD11 take over from the iconic Routemaster? Let us know in the comments...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

BYD Sea Lion 07 ready to roar for 2025 UK launch
BYD Sea Lion Beijing Motor Show 2024
News

BYD Sea Lion 07 ready to roar for 2025 UK launch

The coupe-styled SUV is next in a long line of new models from BYD, and looks to rival the Volkswagen ID.5
26 Apr 2024
Beijing Motor Show 2024: all the key cars and why they matter
Geneva Motor Show
News

Beijing Motor Show 2024: all the key cars and why they matter

The word’s major car manufacturers wheeled out their latest cars in China this month
26 Apr 2024
BYD Ocean-M could be a Golf GTI-rivalling EV hot hatchback
BYD Ocean-M on display at Beijing Motor Show - front static
News

BYD Ocean-M could be a Golf GTI-rivalling EV hot hatchback

Chinese maker looks to fill every available niche, revealing a hot electric hatchback at the Beijing Motor Show
26 Apr 2024
New BYD Seagull will come to the UK in 2025 to rival the Dacia Spring
BYD Seagull - front
News

New BYD Seagull will come to the UK in 2025 to rival the Dacia Spring

A new European-market BYD Seagull electric supermini is set to hit UK showrooms in the second half of next year
24 Apr 2024

Most Popular

Skoda Scala vs Citroen C4 2024 twin test: which is the best-value family hatchback?
Skoda Scala and Citroen C4 - front tracking
Car group tests

Skoda Scala vs Citroen C4 2024 twin test: which is the best-value family hatchback?

The revised Skoda Scala takes on Citroen’s C4 in the battle to be the best-value family hatchback
18 May 2024
Cheap EV charging comes to public chargepoints via new ‘Plunge Pricing’ app
Octopus Energy’s Electroverse
News

Cheap EV charging comes to public chargepoints via new ‘Plunge Pricing’ app

Octopus’ ‘Plunge Pricing’ events promise to save electric car drivers an average of £6.50 per charge
17 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric at an unbeatable £201 a month
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric at an unbeatable £201 a month

Our Deal of the Day selection for 18 May will appeal to those who want an all-electric family car that’s not a SUV
18 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content