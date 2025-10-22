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New BYD Atto 2 DM-i is the UK’s cheapest plug-in hybrid, but gets just 24 miles of EV range

Powertrains usually reserved for larger and more expensive models are now available on a B-segment BYD

By:Jordan Katsianis
14 May 2026
BYD Atto 2 DM-i - front5

Chinese automotive giant BYD has revealed the full UK specifications of its new Atto 2 DM-i plug-in hybrid, a model that will hold the title of the cheapest PHEV on sale in the UK. Two versions with different powertrains and equipment levels will be available: the BYD Atto 2 DM-i will start at £26,990 for the entry-level Active, rising to £29,990 for the Boost. 

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All models feature the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, but the plug-in hybrid modules differ in both battery capacity and motor power. The entry-level Active features a tiny 7.8kWh battery pack, which gives it a 24-mile combined WLTP electric range. Power is rated at 162bhp – not bad for the class – but the 0-62mph time is a rather leisurely 9.1 seconds. 

Active models come with plenty of standard equipment, with a big 12.8-inch display on the dash that includes embedded Google Maps and Google Assistant. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard-fit within the system, which works in conjunction with a secondary 8.8-inch driver’s display. 

Other standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. 

BYD Atto 2 DM-i - dash5

For an extra £3,000, Boost models up the battery capacity to 18kWh, giving it a more useful 55-mile range. There’s also a power upgrade, with the system producing 209bhp; and although this version is slightly heavier than the Active, it takes 7.5 seconds to reach 62mph. 

It also has more equipment, with the seats and steering wheel heated and covered in synthetic leather. Front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera system, larger 17-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof and rear privacy glass are also thrown in for good measure. 

At a little over 4.3m long, the Atto 2 DM-i is one of the smallest PHEVs on sale. The car can already be ordered in the UK with an all-electric powertrain, although both versions cost over £30,000. First deliveries are expected in August. 

If you like the idea of a small hybrid SUV but can’t wait for the Atto 2, why not check out the tempting lease deals available on the Toyota Yaris Cross? We’ve got a wide range of cars available, some for less than £250 per month

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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