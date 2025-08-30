Subaru Outback vs KGM Actyon: Do these left-field SUVs deserve a higher profile?
Subaru and KGM are fringe players in the SUV market, so which has the sensible chops to earn more sales?
Some car brands are globally popular, while others remain a niche, but every once in a while a marque’s popularity in a certain country has us scratching our heads.
Take Subaru. In 2024, it sold just 2,419 cars in the UK, and data from the SMMT says that so far in 2025 it’s currently holding on to just 0.11 per cent of the new-car market.
But in the United States, the story is very different. In 2024, the Japanese maker held a 4.3 per cent market share, making it the eighth-biggest brand there and ahead of the likes of Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes. In total, Subaru sold a whopping 667,725 cars, but it’s only sold just over 250,000 cars in its entire time on the UK market.
Are we missing a trick? To find out, we’ve got our hands on the new Forester. Now in its sixth generation, it has gradually morphed from a jacked-up estate into a family SUV. It’s the brand’s second biggest-selling car in the US, so does it deserve more success here?
Up against it is another brand that has a very loyal, but small following here. KGM is the rebranded SsangYong, and the Actyon is a sharply styled rival to many big-hitters in the SUV segment. Which is the better?
Subaru Forester
|Model:
|Subaru Forester 2.0i Touring
|Price:
|£44,100
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre 4cyl, HEV, 134bhp
|0-62mph:
|12.2 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|38.1mpg
|Official range:
|402 miles
|Annual VED:
|£620
Under the skin, the Subaru Forester is an evolution of the last version, but the changes are so extensive that this new model is far more than a mere facelift. The styling, interior tech, chassis and powertrain have all received extensive modifications.
For the former, the tweaks include a completely new front end, which looks much fresher and more modern than its predecessor’s, while along the sides the window line has been dropped towards the rear to improve visibility both over the driver’s shoulder and for back-seat occupants.
It’s all allied to a chassis that’s 10 per cent stiffer than before, while suspension changes have reduced body sway – the cause of head shaking over big bumps.
Tester’s notes
During the Forester’s international launch, I had a chance to test its very clever driver drowsiness-monitoring tech in a controlled environment. If the sensors detect no hands on the steering wheel, an audible warning sounds which, when ignored, induces a quick jab of the brakes to try to wake a drowsy driver.
If that fails, it assumes the driver is incapacitated; the hazard lights turn on, and the car slows and drives itself to a safe stopping place. Once stopped, the doors unlock to allow emergency services access.
KGM Actyon
|Model:
|KGM Actyon K50
|Price:
|£38,695
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre turbo, 4cyl, 161bhp
|0-62mph:
|10.6 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|33.1mpg
|Official range:
|326 miles
|Annual VED:
|£195
When reviewing every car the mid-size family SUV segment has to offer, we’ve come across many options with both good and bad points. The KGM Actyon has shown us that it has some very obvious strengths (most notably its space and practicality), but in other areas there’s a significant amount of room for improvement. Those coming from KGM’s more rugged models, such as the Musso pick-up and Rexton large SUV, will find some similarities here, but not a great deal more sophistication or refinement.
Tester's notes
In some areas, I was pleasantly surprised by the KGM’s in-car tech. The surround-view cameras were among its best bits; the rear-view unit offers a very sharp, high-res image with plenty of detail when backing into a space – much better than the overly pixelated images that some of its rivals offer. The remaining cameras are good, too, and all form part of a 360-degree image that’s really useful in tight spots.
The powered tailgate, which gives access to the huge boot, can be operated by waving a foot beneath the back bumper.
Head-to-head
On the road
The Forester’s chassis feels sophisticated and composed, while the Actyon’s is generally the exact opposite. The Subaru is a little short on performance when compared with its sprightly rival, while its CVT gearbox can feel a little unnatural after the KGM’s more conventional six-speed auto. The Actyon’s petrol engine is the quieter of the two at a cruise, but sounds rougher than the Forester’s when pushed.
Tech highlights
Subarus have generally been known for two things when it comes to their mechanical make-up: permanent four-wheel drive and engines whose cylinders are laid out in the horizontally opposed ‘boxer’ format. The Forester has both, but the hybrid system is more novel for the brand. The KGM’s petrol engine features no hybrid tech at all, but it uses a turbocharger to boost power at lower revs.
Price and running
Despite the Subaru’s hybrid tech, it isn’t a particularly efficient car for the class – we achieved 38.1mpg in a mixed range of conditions. However, that figure is still better than the KGM, which has struggled to top 30mpg during the months we’ve spent driving one on our long-term test fleet. However, a full-hybrid Actyon is due in January 2026, so we’ll be keen to see how much of a positive effect that will have on economy.
Practicality
Both of these cars are among the most spacious in their class for passengers. The KGM’s headroom and enormous boot – with its whopping 668-litre volume – have the beating of pretty much anything else for the money. The Subaru isn’t exactly cramped inside, either. Indeed, rear kneeroom is even more generous than the Actyon’s, and while its 508-litre boot isn’t as big, it’s still a very reasonable size.
Safety
The Forester was awarded a five-star rating when it was assessed by Euro NCAP in 2024, with its strongest score of 89 per cent coming in the Child Occupant Protection category. You have to go back to KGM’s previous name of SsangYong to find the last car NCAP tested. Even so, the Actyon has plenty of standard safety kit, including lane-keep assist, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic warning.
Ownership
Data from the Auto Express 2025 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey showed that Subaru customers were the most satisfied of any brands, with the Japanese marque ranking first overall of the 31 manufacturers covered. It’s easier to buy a KGM than a SsangYong was in the past, thanks in part to the fact that a further nine dealerships have been added to the UK network in the past 18 months.
Verdict
Winner: Subaru Forester
Against the Actyon, the Forester takes a fairly comfortable win. Subaru has got many things right with the latest model, in particular the ride and handling, which as an overall package feels really well judged for this class. Interior space is excellent, too, and the cabin feels rugged and well put together – something that strong customer satisfaction backs up.
In the wider family SUV segment, however, there are one or two flaws that keep it from competing with the best. A better engine and gearbox combination and a more competitive price could make it a bigger player in the class
Runner-up: KGM Actyon
KGM’s new name will certainly bring a lot of curious punters into dealerships, but it’s a shame that the Actyon doesn’t offer a more rounded package to keep them keen.
Whether judged by the standards of the Subaru or any other car in the segment, it’s a car that falls short in too many areas. Yes, it’s brilliantly spacious and standard equipment is plentiful, but there are plenty of rivals which can pair strong practicality with a great deal more performance, efficiency, refinement and sophistication. An incoming hybrid powertrain promises to address one of the car’s main weaknesses, though.
Prices and specs
|Subaru Forester
|KGM Actyon
|Our choice
|2.0 Touring
|K50
|Prices from/price of our choice
|£39,995/£44,100
|£38,695/£38,695
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine
|4cyl boxer HEV/1,995cc
|4cyl in-line turbo/1,497cc
|Power/torque
|134bhp/182Nm
|161bhp/280Nm
|Transmission
|CVT auto/4WD
|Six-speed auto/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|12.2 seconds/116mph
|10.6 seconds/119mph
|Fuel tank/battery capacity
|48 litres/0.6kWh
|50 litres/N/A
|MPG (WLTP)/range
|34.9/402 miles
|33.1/326 miles
|CO2
|183g/km
|194g/km
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,670/2,670mm
|4,740/2,680mm
|Width/height
|1,830/1,730mm
|1,910/1,670mm
|Rear kneeroom
|625-878mm
|625-878mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|944/1,473mm
|1,014/1,470mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|508/1,679 litres
|668/1,568 litres
|Boot length/width
|928/1,100mm
|1,043/1,058mm
|Boot lip height
|741mm
|753mm
|Kerbweight/towing weight
|1,616/1,800kg
|1,616/1,800kg
|Turning circle
|11.7 metres
|10.9 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£21,746/49.3%
|£17,347/44.8%
|Depreciation
|£18,249
|£21,348
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|23/£701/£620
|25/£649/£195
|Three-year service cost
|£1,266
|£1,260
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£3,097/£6,195
|£2,612/£5,224
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£1,612
|£2,075
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|5yrs (100,000)/1yr
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|1st
|N/A
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|83/89/86/71/5 (2024)
|N/A
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£696/19 inches
|£750/20 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/360
|Front & rear/360
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|£465/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Leather/heated seats
|Part/yes
|Part/front & rear
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|11.6 inches/no
|12.3 inches/12.3 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Four/yes
|Four/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|No/no
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/no
What we would choose
Subaru Forester
With no optional extras to choose from, you only have to decide on a trim level – if you want to keep the on-the-road price below £40,000, go for base Limited trim with Crystal White Pearl paint, which is the only ‘free’ colour.
KGM Actyon
You have even fewer decisions to make with the Actyon, because K50 is the only trim level. The Grand White paint of our test car is thrown in for nothing, while the rest (Forest Green, Iron Silver, Space Black and Dandy Blue) are £750.
