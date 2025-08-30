If that fails, it assumes the driver is incapacitated; the hazard lights turn on, and the car slows and drives itself to a safe stopping place. Once stopped, the doors unlock to allow emergency services access.

KGM Actyon

Model: KGM Actyon K50 Price: £38,695 Powertrain: 1.5-litre turbo, 4cyl, 161bhp 0-62mph: 10.6 seconds Test efficiency: 33.1mpg Official range: 326 miles Annual VED: £195

When reviewing every car the mid-size family SUV segment has to offer, we’ve come across many options with both good and bad points. The KGM Actyon has shown us that it has some very obvious strengths (most notably its space and practicality), but in other areas there’s a significant amount of room for improvement. Those coming from KGM’s more rugged models, such as the Musso pick-up and Rexton large SUV, will find some similarities here, but not a great deal more sophistication or refinement.

Tester's notes

In some areas, I was pleasantly surprised by the KGM’s in-car tech. The surround-view cameras were among its best bits; the rear-view unit offers a very sharp, high-res image with plenty of detail when backing into a space – much better than the overly pixelated images that some of its rivals offer. The remaining cameras are good, too, and all form part of a 360-degree image that’s really useful in tight spots.

The powered tailgate, which gives access to the huge boot, can be operated by waving a foot beneath the back bumper.

Head-to-head

On the road

The Forester’s chassis feels sophisticated and composed, while the Actyon’s is generally the exact opposite. The Subaru is a little short on performance when compared with its sprightly rival, while its CVT gearbox can feel a little unnatural after the KGM’s more conventional six-speed auto. The Actyon’s petrol engine is the quieter of the two at a cruise, but sounds rougher than the Forester’s when pushed.

Tech highlights

Subarus have generally been known for two things when it comes to their mechanical make-up: permanent four-wheel drive and engines whose cylinders are laid out in the horizontally opposed ‘boxer’ format. The Forester has both, but the hybrid system is more novel for the brand. The KGM’s petrol engine features no hybrid tech at all, but it uses a turbocharger to boost power at lower revs.

Price and running

Despite the Subaru’s hybrid tech, it isn’t a particularly efficient car for the class – we achieved 38.1mpg in a mixed range of conditions. However, that figure is still better than the KGM, which has struggled to top 30mpg during the months we’ve spent driving one on our long-term test fleet. However, a full-hybrid Actyon is due in January 2026, so we’ll be keen to see how much of a positive effect that will have on economy.

Practicality

Both of these cars are among the most spacious in their class for passengers. The KGM’s headroom and enormous boot – with its whopping 668-litre volume – have the beating of pretty much anything else for the money. The Subaru isn’t exactly cramped inside, either. Indeed, rear kneeroom is even more generous than the Actyon’s, and while its 508-litre boot isn’t as big, it’s still a very reasonable size.

Safety

The Forester was awarded a five-star rating when it was assessed by Euro NCAP in 2024, with its strongest score of 89 per cent coming in the Child Occupant Protection category. You have to go back to KGM’s previous name of SsangYong to find the last car NCAP tested. Even so, the Actyon has plenty of standard safety kit, including lane-keep assist, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic warning.

Ownership

Data from the Auto Express 2025 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey showed that Subaru customers were the most satisfied of any brands, with the Japanese marque ranking first overall of the 31 manufacturers covered. It’s easier to buy a KGM than a SsangYong was in the past, thanks in part to the fact that a further nine dealerships have been added to the UK network in the past 18 months.

Verdict

Winner: Subaru Forester

Against the Actyon, the Forester takes a fairly comfortable win. Subaru has got many things right with the latest model, in particular the ride and handling, which as an overall package feels really well judged for this class. Interior space is excellent, too, and the cabin feels rugged and well put together – something that strong customer satisfaction backs up.