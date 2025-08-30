Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Subaru Outback vs KGM Actyon: Do these left-field SUVs deserve a higher profile?

Subaru and KGM are fringe players in the SUV market, so which has the sensible chops to earn more sales?

By:Alex Ingram
30 Aug 2025
Subaru Forester and KGM Actyon - front tracking25

Some car brands are globally popular, while others remain a niche, but every once in a while a marque’s popularity in a certain country has us scratching our heads.

Take Subaru. In 2024, it sold just 2,419 cars in the UK, and data from the SMMT says that so far in 2025 it’s currently holding on to just 0.11 per cent of the new-car market.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But in the United States, the story is very different. In 2024, the Japanese maker held a 4.3 per cent market share, making it the eighth-biggest brand there and ahead of the likes of Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes. In total, Subaru sold a whopping 667,725 cars, but it’s only sold just over 250,000 cars in its entire time on the UK market.

Are we missing a trick? To find out, we’ve got our hands on the new Forester. Now in its sixth generation, it has gradually morphed from a jacked-up estate into a family SUV. It’s the brand’s second biggest-selling car in the US, so does it deserve more success here?

Up against it is another brand that has a very loyal, but small following here. KGM is the rebranded SsangYong, and the Actyon is a sharply styled rival to many big-hitters in the SUV segment. Which is the better?

Subaru Forester

Subaru Forester - front tracking
Model:Subaru Forester 2.0i Touring
Price:£44,100
Powertrain:2.0-litre 4cyl, HEV, 134bhp
0-62mph:12.2 seconds
Test efficiency:38.1mpg
Official range:402 miles
Annual VED:£620

Under the skin, the Subaru Forester is an evolution of the last version, but the changes are so extensive that this new model is far more than a mere facelift. The styling, interior tech, chassis and powertrain have all received extensive modifications.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For the former, the tweaks include a completely new front end, which looks much fresher and more modern than its predecessor’s, while along the sides the window line has been dropped towards the rear to improve visibility both over the driver’s shoulder and for back-seat occupants.

It’s all allied to a chassis that’s 10 per cent stiffer than before, while suspension changes have reduced body sway – the cause of head shaking over big bumps.

Tester’s notes

During the Forester’s international launch, I had a chance to test its very clever driver drowsiness-monitoring tech in a controlled environment. If the sensors detect no hands on the steering wheel, an audible warning sounds which, when ignored, induces a quick jab of the brakes to try to wake a drowsy driver.

If that fails, it assumes the driver is incapacitated; the hazard lights turn on, and the car slows and drives itself to a safe stopping place. Once stopped, the doors unlock to allow emergency services access.

KGM Actyon

KGM Actyon - front tracking
Model:KGM Actyon K50
Price:£38,695
Powertrain:1.5-litre turbo, 4cyl, 161bhp
0-62mph:10.6 seconds
Test efficiency:33.1mpg
Official range:326 miles
Annual VED:£195

When reviewing every car the mid-size family SUV segment has to offer, we’ve come across many options with both good and bad points. The KGM Actyon has shown us that it has some very obvious strengths (most notably its space and practicality), but in other areas there’s a significant amount of room for improvement. Those coming from KGM’s more rugged models, such as the Musso pick-up and Rexton large SUV, will find some similarities here, but not a great deal more sophistication or refinement.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Tester's notes

In some areas, I was pleasantly surprised by the KGM’s in-car tech. The surround-view cameras were among its best bits; the rear-view unit offers a very sharp, high-res image with plenty of detail when backing into a space – much better than the overly pixelated images that some of its rivals offer. The remaining cameras are good, too, and all form part of a 360-degree image that’s really useful in tight spots.

The powered tailgate, which gives access to the huge boot, can be operated by waving a foot beneath the back bumper.

Head-to-head

Subaru Forester and KGM Actyon - face-to-face static

On the road

The Forester’s chassis feels sophisticated and composed, while the Actyon’s is generally the exact opposite. The Subaru is a little short on performance when compared with its sprightly rival, while its CVT gearbox can feel a little unnatural after the KGM’s more conventional six-speed auto. The Actyon’s petrol engine is the quieter of the two at a cruise, but sounds rougher than the Forester’s when pushed.

Tech highlights

Subarus have generally been known for two things when it comes to their mechanical make-up: permanent four-wheel drive and engines whose cylinders are laid out in the horizontally opposed ‘boxer’ format. The Forester has both, but the hybrid system is more novel for the brand. The KGM’s petrol engine features no hybrid tech at all, but it uses a turbocharger to boost power at lower revs.

Price and running

Despite the Subaru’s hybrid tech, it isn’t a particularly efficient car for the class – we achieved 38.1mpg in a mixed range of conditions. However, that figure is still better than the KGM, which has struggled to top 30mpg during the months we’ve spent driving one on our long-term test fleet. However, a full-hybrid Actyon is due in January 2026, so we’ll be keen to see how much of a positive effect that will have on economy.

Practicality

Both of these cars are among the most spacious in their class for passengers. The KGM’s headroom and enormous boot – with its whopping 668-litre volume – have the beating of pretty much anything else for the money. The Subaru isn’t exactly cramped inside, either. Indeed, rear kneeroom is even more generous than the Actyon’s, and while its 508-litre boot isn’t as big, it’s still a very reasonable size.

Safety

The Forester was awarded a five-star rating when it was assessed by Euro NCAP in 2024, with its strongest score of 89 per cent coming in the Child Occupant Protection category. You have to go back to KGM’s previous name of SsangYong to find the last car NCAP tested. Even so, the Actyon has plenty of standard safety kit, including lane-keep assist, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic warning.

Ownership

Data from the Auto Express 2025 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey showed that Subaru customers were the most satisfied of any brands, with the Japanese marque ranking first overall of the 31 manufacturers covered. It’s easier to buy a KGM than a SsangYong was in the past, thanks in part to the fact that a further nine dealerships have been added to the UK network in the past 18 months.

Verdict

Winner: Subaru Forester

Subaru Forester - front static

Against the Actyon, the Forester takes a fairly comfortable win. Subaru has got many things right with the latest model, in particular the ride and handling, which as an overall package feels really well judged for this class. Interior space is excellent, too, and the cabin feels rugged and well put together – something that strong customer satisfaction backs up.

In the wider family SUV segment, however, there are one or two flaws that keep it from competing with the best. A better engine and gearbox combination and a more competitive price could make it a bigger player in the class

Runner-up: KGM Actyon

KGM Actyon - front static

KGM’s new name will certainly bring a lot of curious punters into dealerships, but it’s a shame that the Actyon doesn’t offer a more rounded package to keep them keen.

Whether judged by the standards of the Subaru or any other car in the segment, it’s a car that falls short in too many areas. Yes, it’s brilliantly spacious and standard equipment is plentiful, but there are plenty of rivals which can pair strong practicality with a great deal more performance, efficiency, refinement and sophistication. An incoming hybrid powertrain promises to address one of the car’s main weaknesses, though.

Prices and specs

 Subaru ForesterKGM Actyon
Our choice2.0 TouringK50
Prices from/price of our choice£39,995/£44,100£38,695/£38,695
Powertrain and performance  
Engine4cyl boxer HEV/1,995cc4cyl in-line turbo/1,497cc
Power/torque134bhp/182Nm161bhp/280Nm
TransmissionCVT auto/4WDSix-speed auto/fwd
0-62mph/top speed12.2 seconds/116mph10.6 seconds/119mph
Fuel tank/battery capacity48 litres/0.6kWh50 litres/N/A
MPG (WLTP)/range34.9/402 miles33.1/326 miles
CO2183g/km194g/km
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,670/2,670mm4,740/2,680mm
Width/height1,830/1,730mm1,910/1,670mm
Rear kneeroom625-878mm625-878mm
Rear headroom/elbow room944/1,473mm1,014/1,470mm
Boot space (seats up/down)508/1,679 litres668/1,568 litres
Boot length/width928/1,100mm1,043/1,058mm
Boot lip height741mm753mm
Kerbweight/towing weight1,616/1,800kg1,616/1,800kg
Turning circle11.7 metres10.9 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£21,746/49.3%£17,347/44.8%
Depreciation£18,249£21,348
Insurance group/quote/VED23/£701/£62025/£649/£195
Three-year service cost£1,266£1,260
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£3,097/£6,195£2,612/£5,224
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£1,612£2,075
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/3yrs5yrs (100,000)/1yr
Driver Power manufacturer position1stN/A
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars83/89/86/71/5 (2024)N/A
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£696/19 inches£750/20 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/360Front & rear/360
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/two£465/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesYes/yes
Leather/heated seatsPart/yesPart/front & rear
Screen size/digital dashboard11.6 inches/no12.3 inches/12.3 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofYes/yesYes/no
USBs/wireless chargingFour/yesFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesNo/no
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/noYes/no
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesYes/no

What we would choose

Subaru Forester and KGM Actyon - rear static

Subaru Forester

With no optional extras to choose from, you only have to decide on a trim level – if you want to keep the on-the-road price below £40,000, go for base Limited trim with Crystal White Pearl paint, which is the only ‘free’ colour.

KGM Actyon

You have even fewer decisions to make with the Actyon, because K50 is the only trim level. The Grand White paint of our test car is thrown in for nothing, while the rest (Forest Green, Iron Silver, Space Black and Dandy Blue) are £750.

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

