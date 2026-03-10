Chery only arrived in the UK last year yet already the Chinese company has three of its ‘Tiggo’ SUVs on sale for buyers to choose from. Making that four, the appropriately named Chery Tiggo 4 is the next arrival.

Sitting below the Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8 and flagship Tiggo 9, the Tiggo 4 is a B-segment crossover meaning it goes up against smaller crossovers and SUVs like the Skoda Kamiq, Volkswagen T-Cross and Dacia Duster.

Pricing is very competitive, as it is on the rest of the Chery range. Starting at £19,995, the Tiggo 4 is not only cheaper than those aforementioned rivals, but several thousand pounds less than the Nissan Juke, Kia Stonic and MG ZS as well. Pre-orders of the Tiggo 4 are open now.

Full hybrid powertrain and performance

Unlike the rest of the Chery range, which is offered with pure-petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains, the Tiggo 4 comes with a new full-hybrid powertrain without a plug. It’s the same system found on the new Omoda 5 SHS-H so there’s a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine partnered with a 1.83kWh battery and a three-speed automatic transmission. The Tiggo 4’s hybrid system has a total output of 201bhp and 310Nm of torque meaning 0-62mph is done in 8.9 seconds, though it tops out at just 93mph.

Fuel efficiency is slightly better (1mpg) than the Omoda 5 SHS-H, the Tiggo 4 offering an official average of 53.2mpg. The Dacia Duster Hybrid 155 in comparison will return 60.1mpg, though it is a bit more expensive at just over £25,000 - with average savings of around £1,000 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Familiar design and tech

The exterior of the Tiggo 4 follows the design language of its larger Tiggo 7 sibling with an upright SUV profile, floating roofline effect thanks to blanked-out rear pillar, rear LED light bar and a large, relatively imposing grille at the front.

Full specifications and trim levels of the Tiggo 4 will be revealed in a few weeks, but inside we can see it’ll be offered with a dual-screen setup of two 12.3-inch displays shared with the Tiggo 7. The steering wheel and gear lever also looks to be taken from the Tiggo 7, though we’ve not seen the Tiggo 4’s bank of climate controls before.

The Tiggo 4 is 233mm shorter than the Tiggo 7, though while we can’t comment on interior space until we test drive it, the boot space looks good for the class at 430 litres with 1,155 litres available with the rear seats folded.

The warranty period sounds good too. Chery offers a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty with the battery covered by an additional year.

