Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Chery Tiggo 4 hits the UK as the baby of the Chery range

The Tiggo 4 is the first Chery fitted with the new fifth-generation hybrid system

By:Alastair Crooks
10 Mar 2026
Chery Tiggo 4 - front6

Chery only arrived in the UK last year yet already the Chinese company has three of its ‘Tiggo’ SUVs on sale for buyers to choose from. Making that four, the appropriately named Chery Tiggo 4 is the next arrival. 

Sitting below the Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8 and flagship Tiggo 9, the Tiggo 4 is a B-segment crossover meaning it goes up against smaller crossovers and SUVs like the Skoda Kamiq, Volkswagen T-Cross and Dacia Duster

Advertisement - Article continues below

Pricing is very competitive, as it is on the rest of the Chery range. Starting at £19,995, the Tiggo 4 is not only cheaper than those aforementioned rivals, but several thousand pounds less than the Nissan Juke, Kia Stonic and MG ZS as well. Pre-orders of the Tiggo 4 are open now.

Full hybrid powertrain and performance

Unlike the rest of the Chery range, which is offered with pure-petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains, the Tiggo 4 comes with a new full-hybrid powertrain without a plug. It’s the same system found on the new Omoda 5 SHS-H so there’s a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine partnered with a 1.83kWh battery and a three-speed automatic transmission. The Tiggo 4’s hybrid system has a total output of 201bhp and 310Nm of torque meaning 0-62mph is done in 8.9 seconds, though it tops out at just 93mph. 

Chery Tiggo 4 - rear6

Fuel efficiency is slightly better (1mpg) than the Omoda 5 SHS-H, the Tiggo 4 offering an official average of 53.2mpg. The Dacia Duster Hybrid 155 in comparison will return 60.1mpg, though it is a bit more expensive at just over £25,000 - with average savings of around £1,000 on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Familiar design and tech

The exterior of the Tiggo 4 follows the design language of its larger Tiggo 7 sibling with an upright SUV profile, floating roofline effect thanks to blanked-out rear pillar, rear LED light bar and a large, relatively imposing grille at the front.  

Full specifications and trim levels of the Tiggo 4 will be revealed in a few weeks, but inside we can see it’ll be offered with a dual-screen setup of two 12.3-inch displays shared with the Tiggo 7. The steering wheel and gear lever also looks to be taken from the Tiggo 7, though we’ve not seen the Tiggo 4’s bank of climate controls before. 

The Tiggo 4 is 233mm shorter than the Tiggo 7, though while we can’t comment on interior space until we test drive it, the boot space looks good for the class at 430 litres with 1,155 litres available with the rear seats folded. 

The warranty period sounds good too. Chery offers a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty with the battery covered by an additional year.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Chery confirms new Liverpool HQ as plans for Jaguar Land Rover to build Chinese firm’s cars in UK gather pace
New Chery Tiggo 9 2025 UK review - head on

Chery confirms new Liverpool HQ as plans for Jaguar Land Rover to build Chinese firm’s cars in UK gather pace

A deal between the British and Chinese brands could see Chery models built using spare JLR capacity
News
30 Jan 2026

Most Popular

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers
Jaecoo 7 - front action

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers

The Chinese brand has initiated a recall for roughly 7,500 Jaecoo 7 models due to an incorrectly attached wiring harness clip
News
6 Mar 2026
New Dacia Jogger Hybrid 155 review: frugal family car makes tons of sense in town
Dacia Jogger Hybrid 155 - front tracking

New Dacia Jogger Hybrid 155 review: frugal family car makes tons of sense in town

Dacia's MPV goes well with hybrid power, but it can get a bit thirsty on longer trips
Road tests
6 Mar 2026
BMW iX vs Volvo EX90: which premium electric SUV will prevail?
BMW iX vs Volvo EX90 - front tracking

BMW iX vs Volvo EX90: which premium electric SUV will prevail?

Volvo’s new EX90 has arrived to take on the BMW iX. Which of these £100k premium electric SUVs is our pick?
Car group tests
7 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content