After just a year on sale in the UK, an all-new version of the Chery Tiggo 7 has been revealed at the firm’s Global Summit in Wuhu, China.

You might be forgiven for wondering what’s different because the latest Tiggo 7 looks very much like Chery’s old offering – from the outside, at least. There's a slightly larger front grille, plus reworked bumpers and side skirts, as well as refreshed alloy wheel designs. A housing for the car’s 20 autonomous driving systems sits on the roof, while the Chery’s swooping LED headlight signature has been given a slightly sharper edge.

The biggest upgrades are on the inside where the Tiggo 7 now adopts a much cleaner cabin design with a large landscape touchscreen at its centre. This sits above a row of toggle switches and is complemented by a separate digital instrument cluster.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As with the current car, the new Tiggo 7 featured quilted leatherette upholstery. However, this now wraps massaging front seats with a deployable footrest, plus both heating and cooling functions. Customisable ambient lighting spans the entire dashboard.

As before, the Tiggo 7 will be offered with petrol-hybrid power; Chery says the Super-Hybrid plug-in hybrid model will have a scheduled charging function, allowing users to set when they wish a top up to begin in order to make full use of off-peak energy prices. Petrol and self-charging hybrid models will also likely be available.

The new Tiggo 7 will be offered alongside the more rugged Chery Tiggo 7X when it eventually goes on sale. When that will be remains a mystery, however, we expect a small uplift over the current car’s £24,995 asking price.

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...