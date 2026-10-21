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Chery Tiggo 7 facelift revealed as budget SUV ups the luxury

The Tiggo 7 has received a luxurious revamp after just a year on sale, with massaging seats, and a redesigned cabin

By:Richard Ingram
21 Oct 2026
New 2027 Chery Tiggo 7

After just a year on sale in the UK, an all-new version of the Chery Tiggo 7 has been revealed at the firm’s Global Summit in Wuhu, China.

You might be forgiven for wondering what’s different because the latest Tiggo 7 looks very much like Chery’s old offering – from the outside, at least. There's a slightly larger front grille, plus reworked bumpers and side skirts, as well as refreshed alloy wheel designs. A housing for the car’s 20 autonomous driving systems sits on the roof, while the Chery’s swooping LED headlight signature has been given a slightly sharper edge.

The biggest upgrades are on the inside where the Tiggo 7 now adopts a much cleaner cabin design with a large landscape touchscreen at its centre. This sits above a row of toggle switches and is complemented by a separate digital instrument cluster.

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As with the current car, the new Tiggo 7 featured quilted leatherette upholstery. However, this now wraps massaging front seats with a deployable footrest, plus both heating and cooling functions. Customisable ambient lighting spans the entire dashboard.

As before, the Tiggo 7 will be offered with petrol-hybrid power; Chery says the Super-Hybrid plug-in hybrid model will have a scheduled charging function, allowing users to set when they wish a top up to begin in order to make full use of off-peak energy prices. Petrol and self-charging hybrid models will also likely be available.

The new Tiggo 7 will be offered alongside the more rugged Chery Tiggo 7X when it eventually goes on sale. When that will be remains a mystery, however, we expect a small uplift over the current car’s £24,995 asking price.

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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