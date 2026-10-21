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New Chery Tiggo 7: all we know about the revamped Chinese SUV

The Tiggo 7 has already been treated to a significant update, and it’ll be landing in showrooms soon

By:Richard Ingram, Matt Robinson
27 Oct 2026
Chery Tiggo 7 - front6

It barely feels like five minutes have passed since the Chery Tiggo 7 arrived in the UK. Its launch here was only in September 2025, and yet, what you’re looking at here is an all-new version of the family SUV. And Peter Crouch. (He’s a brand ambassador for Chery, if you’re confused). 

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A rival for the likes of the Kia Sportage and fellow Chinese offering, the MG HS, you might be forgiven for wondering what’s different because the latest Tiggo 7 looks very much like the old one – from the outside, at least. The front-end design remains largely the same, with a large grille – now finished in gloss black – and a sharp, swooping LED headlight signature. 

Moving along the side, however, the changes become more obvious, with a revised shoulderline and door mirrors that are now mounted on the panels themselves, rather than the front quarter window. The bumpers, as well as the side skirts and alloy wheel designs have been refreshed, too, as has the rear light signature, which now sits above the Chery script and incorporates a straked design to better match the headlights.

Chery Tiggo 7 - side6

The biggest upgrades are on the inside where the Tiggo 7 now adopts a much cleaner cabin design with a large landscape touchscreen at its centre. This sits above a row of toggle switches and is complemented by a separate digital instrument cluster. As with the current car, the new Tiggo 7 features quilted leatherette upholstery. However, this now wraps massaging front seats with a deployable footrest, plus both heating and cooling functions. Customisable ambient lighting spans the entire dashboard.

Chery says the new Tiggo 7 will offer 505 litres of boot space, which is roughly 60 litres less than the current petrol model. 

Chery Tiggo 7 engines 

As before, the Tiggo 7 will be offered with petrol-hybrid power; Chery says the Super-Hybrid plug-in hybrid model will have a scheduled charging function, allowing users to set when they wish a top up to begin in order to make full use of off-peak energy prices. The brand says the new car’s underpinnings can support pure-petrol engines, suggesting that the Tiggo 7’s entry-level powertrain will continue into the next generation. A self-charging hybrid, as in the top-selling Jaecoo 7 SHS, is unconfirmed but is also on the cards.

How much will the new Chery Tiggo 7 cost? 

The new Tiggo 7 will be sold alongside the more rugged Chery Tiggo 7X when it eventually goes on sale. When that will be remains a mystery, however, we expect a small uplift over the current car’s £24,995 asking price.

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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