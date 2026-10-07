If you’re into adventure pursuits or simply want people to think you are, there’s a new Citroen trim level just for you. The Outdoor grade now tops the ranges of the C3, e-C3, C3 Aircross and e-C3 Aircross, building upon the existing Max versions with extra equipment and a more rugged look.

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All Outdoor models have redesigned front and rear bumpers plus grey inserts along the sides featuring an embossed Outdoor logo that incorporates ’Migoo’, a mascot who “playfully supports this cross-range series,” Citroen says. C3 Aircross and e-C3 Aircross versions also get ‘Aircross’ lettering along those inserts, roof rails, unique matte grey 17-inch wheels with red accents, and LED front foglights.

Outdoor-trimmed models come in Sequoia Green as standard, which will go with the new ‘Dune cabin’. Perla Nera Black is also available for free, along with the same at-cost colour options available on other C3/C3 Aircross trims.

You’ll also find ‘Outdoor’ script on the dashboard, and Migoo casually chilling on the backrests by way of laser embroidery. Finishing off the seats is red stitching to match the splashes of the hue found elsewhere on the car. And as if that wasn’t enough snazziness, there are also orange seatbelts.

On the C3, Outdoor can be combined with the turbo petrol, hybrid and extended range electric powertrains. For the C3 Aircross, it’s possible to pair Outdoor with the turbo petrol, the hybrid and the electric extended range.

There are some range-wide updates, too. The C3 finally has front parking sensors, while the hybrid and electric models now have keyless entry and start as standard. C3 Outdoor models also include a Winter Pack with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a heated windscreen.

The C3 Outdoor range starts at £21,850 for the turbo petrol model, rising to £23,195 for the e-C3 (once the Government’s Electric Car Grant is factored in), and then to £24,695 for the hybrid. The C3 Aircross Outdoor is £24,545 as a turbo petrol, £26,395 (post-grant) as an e-C3 Aircross and £28,330 as a hybrid. All are on sale now.

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