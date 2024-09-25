Graduated driving licence calls grow as under 25s get 38% of dangerous driving endorsements

Calls for the UK government to introduce a Graduated Driver’s Licence scheme have been renewed, following the release of new data which shows that almost two-fifths of dangerous driving endorsements come from those aged under 25.

A study by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart found that 38 per cent of DD40 (dangerous driving) endorsements in 2023 were handed out to those aged between 17-25, despite this age bracket accounting for only seven per cent of all licence holders.

In 2021, 1,585 DD40s were issued to young drivers, but this increased to 1,928 in 2023. While the two-year growth could be attributed to 2021’s Covid-19 lockdown and subsequent lower traffic numbers, the first half of 2024 has already resulted in 1,128 new endorsements for under-25s (38 per cent of all issued), signalling a growing problem.

IAM RoadSmart’s director of policy, Nicholas Lyse, called the new statistics “shocking” and told Auto Express that he believes the root cause is a “cultural” one.

“Many young people don’t take responsibility when they’re in charge of a one-or-more-tonne piece of metal and that comes with very tragic consequences,” Lyse said.

He explained how research shows that “statistically, [dangerous driving] is a bigger problem amongst younger men as their brains typically take longer to develop the idea of risk”.