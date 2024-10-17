Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

ULEZ enforcement stepped up in light of £450 million debt

With Transport for London owed £376 million in unpaid penalty notices and facing large debts itself, it’s escalating efforts to punish drivers dodging fines

By:Tom Jervis
17 Oct 2024
London Roads

Transport for London is stepping up its efforts to reclaim unpaid Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) fines, with their total value sitting at hundreds of millions of pounds since the scheme’s expansion last year.

To recover lost funds, TfL has decided to triple the size of its enforcement investigation team, with agents and bailiffs recouping as much as £25.6 million in the past 12 months. A proportion of this was generated via the seizure and sometimes eventual auctioning of non-payers’ vehicles – TfL says this alone allowed it to recover more than £700,000 in debts.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In a statement, TfL referred to one specific case in August in which a driver was sent a total of 43 fine reminder letters and had as many as 10 legal warrants against them to recover what was owed; after five visits from bailiffs, the driver’s car was seized.

However, TFL’s recuperation efforts pale in comparison to the £376 million it’s owed in unpaid penalty charge notices. While the government body says it expects the majority of this to be recovered, the chair of City Hall’s Budget Committee, Neil Garratt, said that such a large sum of money “may not be recoverable”, warning some “much-needed transport investment projects may need to be scrapped.”

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

To make matters worse, these unpaid fines coincide with a sharp increase in the amount of debt owed by TfL itself, which has risen from £160 million in 2020-2021 to around £450 million today. With this in mind, the London Assembly has written a letter to Mayor Sadiq Khan, urging him to “increase collection levels” for road charging schemes such as ULEZ. 

TfL has repeatedly stated that the ULEZ scheme is not a moneymaker. However, despite Chief Customer and Strategy Officer Alex Williams, saying that “on average, over 96 per cent of vehicles seen driving in the ULEZ are compliant”, TfL has previously made more than £23 million in a single month since the scheme’s expansion into Greater London.

Williams warned drivers that TfL “want[s] to send a clear message to vehicle owners that if you receive a penalty charge for driving in the zone, you should not ignore it. Your penalty will progress to enforcement agents to recover the fines that you owe, and there is a risk that your vehicle and other items of property will be removed.”

The standard daily charge for vehicles that aren’t ULEZ exempt – typically those that don’t meet Euro 6 emissions standards – is £12.50. If this isn’t paid by midnight on the third day after entering the zone, drivers will face a PCN of £180 – or £90 if settled within 14 days.

Those experiencing financial hardships, Williams continued, should not ignore PCNs and “engage with our staff, who will work with you towards a resolution, including setting up debt payment plans.”

What are your thoughts on the ULEZ? Tell us in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Sky-high car insurance costs to be tackled by new taskforce
Car insurance documents, car key and pen

Sky-high car insurance costs to be tackled by new taskforce

Labour forms a new taskforce to tackle the issue of car insurance, with premiums having risen by 21 per cent on average in the past two years
News
16 Oct 2024
Renault's Refactory: inside the groundbreaking repair, restoration and recycling hub
Auto Express consumer reporter Tom Jervis standing outside the Renault ReFactory facility

Renault's Refactory: inside the groundbreaking repair, restoration and recycling hub

We go behind the scenes at Renault’s Refactory car recycling centre
Features
15 Oct 2024
Worst motorway in England revealed: traffic, potholes, roadworks, it's got the lot
Motorway speed limit

Worst motorway in England revealed: traffic, potholes, roadworks, it's got the lot

New survey sees drivers rank England’s motorways and ‘A’ roads – and it’s bad news across the board, as satisfaction ratings fall again
News
11 Oct 2024
Car collisions with deer should be reported by law, says animal charity
Deer warning sign

Car collisions with deer should be reported by law, says animal charity

The British Deer Society is calling for a law change that could impact drivers to stop the slaughter of deer on UK roads
News
11 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Best Motability cars 2024
Best Motability cars - header image

Best Motability cars 2024

The Motability scheme is designed to get less able people moving, and we've picked out the very best cars on offer
Best cars & vans
10 Oct 2024
7-seat Tesla Model Y finally available in the UK, but in only one guise
Tesla Model Y 7-seat

7-seat Tesla Model Y finally available in the UK, but in only one guise

Only the Long Range All-Wheel Drive variant of Tesla’s best-selling electric SUV can be ordered with seven seats
News
15 Oct 2024
Awwwww! Citroen Ami has an adorable new look that includes a subtle nod to the iconic 2CV
Citroen Ami facelift - front

Awwwww! Citroen Ami has an adorable new look that includes a subtle nod to the iconic 2CV

The Ami’s new face takes inspiration from the Citroen Oli concept revealed in 2022, while there are cues from the Tin Snail, too
News
14 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content