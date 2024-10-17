ULEZ enforcement stepped up in light of £450 million debt

Transport for London is stepping up its efforts to reclaim unpaid Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) fines, with their total value sitting at hundreds of millions of pounds since the scheme’s expansion last year.

To recover lost funds, TfL has decided to triple the size of its enforcement investigation team, with agents and bailiffs recouping as much as £25.6 million in the past 12 months. A proportion of this was generated via the seizure and sometimes eventual auctioning of non-payers’ vehicles – TfL says this alone allowed it to recover more than £700,000 in debts.

In a statement, TfL referred to one specific case in August in which a driver was sent a total of 43 fine reminder letters and had as many as 10 legal warrants against them to recover what was owed; after five visits from bailiffs, the driver’s car was seized.

However, TFL’s recuperation efforts pale in comparison to the £376 million it’s owed in unpaid penalty charge notices. While the government body says it expects the majority of this to be recovered, the chair of City Hall’s Budget Committee, Neil Garratt, said that such a large sum of money “may not be recoverable”, warning some “much-needed transport investment projects may need to be scrapped.”