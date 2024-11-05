Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Paris mayor says ‘non’ to through traffic with plans to fine drivers

Drivers entering Paris city centre will have to prove residency or a valid destination to avoid a fine

By:Chris Rosamond
5 Nov 2024
Renault Zoe being driven in Paris

New measures are being introduced in Paris to reduce the pollution and congestion caused by vehicles ‘passing through’ the centre of the city.

From this week, unless you’re a resident of a three-square mile Limited Traffic Zone (ZTL), based around the ‘1st arrondissement’ of central Paris, you’ll need to prove your journey includes a ‘destination stop’ within the zone in order to avoid a Euro 135 fine.

The initiative is part of what some see as a long-standing battle against cars being waged by the city’s socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo.

According to Bastion Thibault, the French official in charge of implementing the new Limited Traffic Zone, there are 400,000 vehicles circulating every day in central Paris, half of which don’t stop there.

“The aim of the ZTL is to prohibit through traffic, and reserve the use of roadway for vehicles, for activities and people who really need it,’” says Thibault, of a scheme designed to run 24/7, but which is being introduced with a six-month grace period. During this initial phase drivers will be exposed to an information campaign and advice from police officers.

After that first six months, enforcement of the new scheme will come into full effect with police and cameras being used to tackle offenders. It is thought that additional ZTLs will be introduced in other Paris arrondissements from 2026, extending the no-go area for passing vehicles.

Should British drivers avoid the 1st arrondissement in future? In theory the law applies to French nationals and international traffic alike, although as there’s no reciprocal deal on exchanging vehicle data from ANPR systems with French authorities post-Brexit, it’s not clear whether a fine would ever catch up with the owner of a British registered vehicle taking in the sights.

Paris isn’t the first European city to introduce Limited Traffic Zones, as similar schemes are operating in Italy and elsewhere in France.

European ZTLs differ from London’s ULEZ which charges fees to drivers using it - a feature that has led many critics here to believe politicians are more focused on raising taxes than dealing with congestion or pollution.

Would you like to see a scheme like this come to the UK? Tell us your opinion in the comments below...

