Banned car number plates: the 24-reg numbers too rude for the roads
The DVLA has revealed its list of new-for-2024 number plates judged too saucy for the streets, and there are plenty of potential shockers on the banned list
Twice a year in March and September the DVLA issues a new set of combinations of letters and numbers, featuring the new ‘age identifier’ number that signifies the age of your car. These combinations appear on new number plates of newly registered cars but there’s also a second list of banned car numberplates that will never see the light of day - because they’re simply too rude.
We reported back in September on the previous batch of unsuitably fruity combinations based on the ‘73’ age identifier that the DVLA wouldn’t allow to appear in public. Plates like BO73 LOX, HA73 GAY, LE73 ZZA, SH73 TER and WH73 PWR were all banned.
With the switch to a ‘24’ registration due from March this year, the new list of banned number plates includes some arguably even more eye-catching combinations that might otherwise have been snapped-up by eager buyers of private plates looking to cause a stir.
As the banned list reveals, it’s the ‘4’ in ‘24’ that causes many of the problems, due to its similarity to the letter ‘A’. So luckily for the prudish - or perhaps the merely polite - number plates such as AS24 OLE, BA24 TDS, W24 NKR, SL24 GSS and SH24 GED won’t be seen on the roads this spring. It’s probably for the best.
The topic of banned car number plate combinations may seem light-hearted, but it’s something the DVLA has to take seriously, holding meetings before each new plate format is released – which happens twice a year – to ensure no inappropriate combinations end up on the road.
The criteria for plates to be banned is if they “may cause offence, embarrassment or are in poor taste”. The DVLA points out that it’s only a small minority of combinations that end up on the suppressed list, with the vast majority of registrations being publicly available.
The UK’s banned ‘24’ car number plates
You can find a full list of banned 74-plate combinations below, so we’ll leave it to you to choose any individual favourites. Please note that some of these are more explicit than those we’ve picked out above and may cause offence or distress.
|**24 MBO
|GB24 UKR
|UA24 OLE
|AA24 HLE
|KN24 FED
|YE24 DTH
|BA24 TDS
|LE24 ZER
|YS24 CST
|EU24 OFF
|NO24 COP
|UA24 BFK
|**24 NAL
|GB24 WAR
|UA24 RYN
|AA24 LAH
|KN24 FER
|YE24 RUS
|BA24 TRD
|LE24 ZRR
|AA24 CST
|EU24 OMB
|NO24 FUZ
|AA24 BFU
|**24 NUS
|GG24 SED
|UA24 YAN
|AA24 OLE
|KN24 FES
|YE24 UKR
|BA24 TUD
|LE24 ZRS
|UB24 CST
|EU24 RUS
|NO24 LEZ
|UA24 BFU
|**24 RSE
|GG24 SSD
|UD24 UNK
|AA24 RYN
|KN24 FEU
|YE24 WAR
|BL24 JOB
|LE24 ZZA
|BB24CST
|EU24 SHT
|NO24 RUS
|AA24 BGO
|*A24 HLE
|NO24 UKR
|UK24 UKR
|AA24 YAN
|RR24 PEX
|YS24 DTH
|BL24 WJB
|SH24 GYT
|FK24 GED
|EU24 UKR
|SL24 GSS
|UA24 BGO
|*C24 ASH
|OR24 ASM
|UN24 RUS
|AR24 YAN
|RR24 PEY
|YS24 WAR
|BO24 LOC
|SH24 TTS
|GB24 GED
|EU24 WAR
|SL24 GYY
|AA24 BNO
|*D24 UGD
|OR24 SMS
|UN24 UKR
|AS24 BOY
|RU24 UKR
|FK24 CST
|BO24 LOK
|SH24 TED
|RU24 GED
|FA24 NNY
|SL24 GZZ
|UA24 BNO
|*D24 UGG
|OR24 SMZ
|UP24 RUS
|AS24 FKU
|SC24 OTE
|GB24 CST
|BO24 LOX
|SH24 TDD
|UA24 GED
|FF24 NGE
|SL24 SHH
|AA24 BSS
|*D24 UGS
|PE24 RVT
|UA24 BSS
|AS24 FUL
|SC24 OTM
|CC24 PPY
|BW24 NKY
|SH24 TTT
|FF24 ART
|FK24 RUS
|SL24 SSH
|FF24 GGT
|*D24 UGY
|PE24 VRT
|AA24 BZZ
|AS24 FWC
|SC24 TUM
|0C24 PSS
|BY24 RUS
|SH24 TTY
|AF24 ART
|FK24 UKR
|SP24 SSS
|UF24 GGT
|*D24 UGZ
|PS24 CHO
|UA24 BZZ
|AS24 GAY
|SH24 ATZ
|CC24 PSS
|BY24 UKR
|SH24 TTZ
|UF24 ART
|FL24 NGE
|SP24 STC
|AF24 GGY
|*D24 UNK
|PU24 SAY
|AB24 STD
|AS24 HLE
|SH24 GED
|CC24 PYY
|CO24 ONA
|SH24 TZZ
|AF24 RTD
|GA24 ASH
|SP24 STK
|FF24 GGY
|*S24 MBO
|PU24 SUX
|BB24 STD
|AS24 HOL
|SH24 GER
|CC24 PZZ
|CO24 RNA
|SK24 NKK
|UF24 RTD
|GA24 SED
|SP24 ZES
|UF24 GGY
|*W24 NKR
|RE24 ARD
|UB24 STD
|AS24 OLE
|SH24 GGD
|BL24 CKY
|EU24 BAD
|SK24 NKS
|FF24 RTD
|GA24 SSD
|SP24 ZZY
|UF24 GOT
|*W24 NKS
|RE24 TAD
|OB24 STD
|AW24 NKY
|SH24 GGS
|GA24 OUT
|EU24 BOM
|SK24 NKY
|AF24 RTS
|GB24 BAD
|SP24 ZZZ
|AF24 GTS
|RR24 PE*
|RE24 TRD
|CC24 PDD
|BA24 TAD
|SH24 GGY
|HA24 SSS
|EU24 FWC
|SK24 NKZ
|UF24 RTS
|GB24 BOM
|ST24 ABB
|FF24 GTS
|GB24 DED
|RR24 PED
|CC24 PPD
|GO24 BCK
|SH24 GHM
|HA24 SSU
|KN24 FEX
|SK24 NNK
|FF24 RTS
|LE24 ZZR
|ST24 ABS
|UF24 GTS
|GB24 DWN
|RR24 PER
|0C24 PPS
|GO24 HEL
|SH24 GHR
|ST24 PON
|LE24 BOO
|SL24 GGS
|AF24 RTZ
|MG24 RUS
|ST24 BBB
|AF24 GTT
|GB24 FKT
|RR24 PES
|CC24 PPS
|GO24 HLL
|SH24 GNN
|TR24 NNY
|LE24 BOS
|SL24 GGY
|UF24 RTZ
|MG24 UKR
|ST24 BBR
|FF24 GTT
|GB24 GNG
|RR24 PEU
|0C24 PPX
|GO24 PRC
|SH24 GUU
|TY24 NNY
|LE24 BOZ
|SL24 GGZ
|FF24 RTZ
|MO24 EST
|ST24 BBS
|UF24 GTT
|GB24 GUN
|ST24 BER
|CC24 PPX
|GO24 PRK
|UP24 UKR
|WA24 RAB
|LE24 RRS
|HH24 CST
|AF24 GAT
|MU24 DER
|UK24 GED
|AF24 GTZ
|GB24 HTR
|ST24 BRS
|BC24 PPY
|GO24 RUS
|US24 WAR
|WA24 RMS
|LE24 RSS
|RU24 CST
|FF24 GAT
|MU24 DRS
|UR24 GED
|FF24 GTZ
|GB24 KLL
|ST24 BRZ
|UC24 PPY
|GO24 SHT
|WA24 RUS
|WA24 RMY
|LE24 ZAA
|UA24 CST
|UF24 GAT
|MU24 ERR
|US24 GED
|UF24 GTZ
|GB24 KLR
|TE24 ROR
|0C24 PPY
|GO24 UKR
|WA24 UKR
|YA24 DYY
|LE24 ZAR
|UK24 CST
|AF24 GGT
|MU24 ERS
|UU24 GED
|AF24 GUT
|GB24 KLS
|TO24 ERR
|FF24 GUT
|GO24 WAR
|WE24 APE
|UF24 GUT
|LE24 ZAS
|UR24 CST
|HH24 ATE
|MU24 ERU
|YE24 GED
|UH24 ATE
|GB24 MOB
|TO24 ERS
|HH24TED
|GR24 OPE
|WW24 NKZ
|UH24 TED
|LE24 ZAY
|US24 CST
|HH24 TER
|MU24 ERZ
|YS24 GED
|UH24 TER
|GB24 RUS
|TO24 ERZ
|HH24 TES
|HO24 CST
|YA24 DEE
|UH24 TES
|LE24 ZAZ
|UU24 CST
|HH24 TEU
|NA24 TZE
|AA24 GED
|UH24 TEU
|GB24 SHT
|TO24 RAH
|HH24 TEX
|JY24 HAD
|YA24 DYS
|UH24 TEX
|LE24 ZBO
|YE24 CST
|HH24 TEZ
|NA24 TZY
|AA24 BFK
|UH24 TEZ
