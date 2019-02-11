Banned car number plates: the 24-reg numbers too rude for the roads

Twice a year in March and September the DVLA issues a new set of combinations of letters and numbers, featuring the new ‘age identifier’ number that signifies the age of your car. These combinations appear on new number plates of newly registered cars but there’s also a second list of banned car numberplates that will never see the light of day - because they’re simply too rude.

We reported back in September on the previous batch of unsuitably fruity combinations based on the ‘73’ age identifier that the DVLA wouldn’t allow to appear in public. Plates like BO73 LOX, HA73 GAY, LE73 ZZA, SH73 TER and WH73 PWR were all banned.

With the switch to a ‘24’ registration due from March this year, the new list of banned number plates includes some arguably even more eye-catching combinations that might otherwise have been snapped-up by eager buyers of private plates looking to cause a stir.

As the banned list reveals, it’s the ‘4’ in ‘24’ that causes many of the problems, due to its similarity to the letter ‘A’. So luckily for the prudish - or perhaps the merely polite - number plates such as AS24 OLE, BA24 TDS, W24 NKR, SL24 GSS and SH24 GED won’t be seen on the roads this spring. It’s probably for the best.