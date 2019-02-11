Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Banned car number plates: the 24-reg numbers too rude for the roads

The DVLA has revealed its list of new-for-2024 number plates judged too saucy for the streets, and there are plenty of potential shockers on the banned list

by: Chris Rosamond
21 Feb 2024
Number plates

Twice a year in March and September the DVLA issues a new set of combinations of letters and numbers, featuring the new ‘age identifier’ number that signifies the age of your car. These combinations appear on new number plates of newly registered cars but there’s also a second list of banned car numberplates that will never see the light of day - because they’re simply too rude. 

We reported back in September on the previous batch of unsuitably fruity combinations based on the ‘73’ age identifier that the DVLA wouldn’t allow to appear in public. Plates like BO73 LOX, HA73 GAY, LE73 ZZA, SH73 TER and WH73 PWR were all banned.

With the switch to a ‘24’ registration due from March this year, the new list of banned number plates includes some arguably even more eye-catching combinations that might otherwise have been snapped-up by eager buyers of private plates looking to cause a stir.

As the banned list reveals, it’s the ‘4’ in ‘24’ that causes many of the problems, due to its similarity to the letter ‘A’. So luckily for the prudish - or perhaps the merely polite - number plates such as AS24 OLE, BA24 TDS, W24 NKR, SL24 GSS and SH24 GED won’t be seen on the roads this spring. It’s probably for the best. 

The topic of banned car number plate combinations may seem light-hearted, but it’s something the DVLA has to take seriously, holding meetings before each new plate format is released – which happens twice a year – to ensure no inappropriate combinations end up on the road.

The criteria for plates to be banned is if they “may cause offence, embarrassment or are in poor taste”. The DVLA points out that it’s only a small minority of combinations that end up on the suppressed list, with the vast majority of registrations being publicly available.

The UK’s banned ‘24’ car number plates

You can find a full list of banned 74-plate combinations below, so we’ll leave it to you to choose any individual favourites. Please note that some of these are more explicit than those we’ve picked out above and may cause offence or distress.

**24 MBOGB24 UKRUA24 OLE
AA24 HLEKN24 FEDYE24 DTH
BA24 TDSLE24 ZERYS24 CST
EU24 OFFNO24 COPUA24 BFK
**24 NALGB24 WARUA24 RYN
AA24 LAHKN24 FERYE24 RUS
BA24 TRDLE24 ZRRAA24 CST
EU24 OMBNO24 FUZAA24 BFU
**24 NUSGG24 SEDUA24 YAN
AA24 OLEKN24 FESYE24 UKR
BA24 TUDLE24 ZRSUB24 CST
EU24 RUSNO24 LEZUA24 BFU
**24 RSEGG24 SSDUD24 UNK
AA24 RYNKN24 FEUYE24 WAR
BL24 JOBLE24 ZZABB24CST
EU24 SHTNO24 RUSAA24 BGO
*A24 HLENO24 UKRUK24 UKR
AA24 YANRR24 PEXYS24 DTH
BL24 WJBSH24 GYTFK24 GED
EU24 UKRSL24 GSSUA24 BGO
*C24 ASHOR24 ASMUN24 RUS
AR24 YANRR24 PEYYS24 WAR
BO24 LOCSH24 TTSGB24 GED
EU24 WARSL24 GYYAA24 BNO
*D24 UGDOR24 SMSUN24 UKR
AS24 BOYRU24 UKRFK24 CST
BO24 LOKSH24 TEDRU24 GED
FA24 NNYSL24 GZZUA24 BNO
*D24 UGGOR24 SMZUP24 RUS
AS24 FKUSC24 OTEGB24 CST
BO24 LOXSH24 TDDUA24 GED
FF24 NGESL24 SHHAA24 BSS
*D24 UGSPE24 RVTUA24 BSS
AS24 FULSC24 OTMCC24 PPY
BW24 NKYSH24 TTTFF24 ART
FK24 RUSSL24 SSHFF24 GGT
*D24 UGYPE24 VRTAA24 BZZ
AS24 FWCSC24 TUM0C24 PSS
BY24 RUSSH24 TTYAF24 ART
FK24 UKRSP24 SSSUF24 GGT
*D24 UGZPS24 CHOUA24 BZZ
AS24 GAYSH24 ATZCC24 PSS
BY24 UKRSH24 TTZUF24 ART
FL24 NGESP24 STCAF24 GGY
*D24 UNKPU24 SAYAB24 STD
AS24 HLESH24 GEDCC24 PYY
CO24 ONASH24 TZZAF24 RTD
GA24 ASHSP24 STKFF24 GGY
*S24 MBOPU24 SUXBB24 STD
AS24 HOLSH24 GERCC24 PZZ
CO24 RNASK24 NKKUF24 RTD
GA24 SEDSP24 ZESUF24 GGY
*W24 NKRRE24 ARDUB24 STD
AS24 OLESH24 GGDBL24 CKY
EU24 BADSK24 NKSFF24 RTD
GA24 SSDSP24 ZZYUF24 GOT
*W24 NKSRE24 TADOB24 STD
AW24 NKYSH24 GGSGA24 OUT
EU24 BOMSK24 NKYAF24 RTS
GB24 BADSP24 ZZZAF24 GTS
RR24 PE*RE24 TRDCC24 PDD
BA24 TADSH24 GGYHA24 SSS
EU24 FWCSK24 NKZUF24 RTS
GB24 BOMST24 ABBFF24 GTS
GB24 DEDRR24 PEDCC24 PPD
GO24 BCKSH24 GHMHA24 SSU
KN24 FEXSK24 NNKFF24 RTS
LE24 ZZRST24 ABSUF24 GTS
GB24 DWNRR24 PER0C24 PPS
GO24 HELSH24 GHRST24 PON
LE24 BOOSL24 GGSAF24 RTZ
MG24 RUSST24 BBBAF24 GTT
GB24 FKTRR24 PESCC24 PPS
GO24 HLLSH24 GNNTR24 NNY
LE24 BOSSL24 GGYUF24 RTZ
MG24 UKRST24 BBRFF24 GTT
GB24 GNGRR24 PEU0C24 PPX
GO24 PRCSH24 GUUTY24 NNY
LE24 BOZSL24 GGZFF24 RTZ
MO24 ESTST24 BBSUF24 GTT
GB24 GUNST24 BERCC24 PPX
GO24 PRKUP24 UKRWA24 RAB
LE24 RRSHH24 CSTAF24 GAT
MU24 DERUK24 GEDAF24 GTZ
GB24 HTRST24 BRSBC24 PPY
GO24 RUSUS24 WARWA24 RMS
LE24 RSSRU24 CSTFF24 GAT
MU24 DRSUR24 GEDFF24 GTZ
GB24 KLLST24 BRZUC24 PPY
GO24 SHTWA24 RUSWA24 RMY
LE24 ZAAUA24 CSTUF24 GAT
MU24 ERRUS24 GEDUF24 GTZ
GB24 KLRTE24 ROR0C24 PPY
GO24 UKRWA24 UKRYA24 DYY
LE24 ZARUK24 CSTAF24 GGT
MU24 ERSUU24 GEDAF24 GUT
GB24 KLSTO24 ERRFF24 GUT
GO24 WARWE24 APEUF24 GUT
LE24 ZASUR24 CSTHH24 ATE
MU24 ERUYE24 GEDUH24 ATE
GB24 MOBTO24 ERSHH24TED
GR24 OPEWW24 NKZUH24 TED
LE24 ZAYUS24 CSTHH24 TER
MU24 ERZYS24 GEDUH24 TER
GB24 RUSTO24 ERZHH24 TES
HO24 CSTYA24 DEEUH24 TES
LE24 ZAZUU24 CSTHH24 TEU
NA24 TZEAA24 GEDUH24 TEU
GB24 SHTTO24 RAHHH24 TEX
JY24 HADYA24 DYSUH24 TEX
LE24 ZBOYE24 CSTHH24 TEZ
NA24 TZYAA24 BFKUH24 TEZ

More on car number plates...

Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Recommended

Don’t hand over new car deposits until you’re ready, says industry watchdog
Finance agreement
News

Don’t hand over new car deposits until you’re ready, says industry watchdog

The motor ombudsman has issued a timely warning as the new number plate sales rush looms this March
21 Feb 2024
Double-cab pick-up truck tax explained
Isuzu D-Max - front 3/4 static
Tips & advice

Double-cab pick-up truck tax explained

The inside line on HMRC’s VAT and Benefit-in-Kind tax rules for those using double-cab pick-ups as company vehicles
19 Feb 2024
Never-ending backlog predicted as 5m learner drivers fight for 1.8m driving test slots in 2024
Crumpled up L-plate
News

Never-ending backlog predicted as 5m learner drivers fight for 1.8m driving test slots in 2024

Without an increase in driving test capacity learner drivers face more long waits for test slots, and there’s no end to the delays in sight
19 Feb 2024
Car theft “essentially decriminalised” by police charge rate under 1.5%
Thief breaking into car
News

Car theft “essentially decriminalised” by police charge rate under 1.5%

Official stats reveal London’s Met Police have a shockingly low charge rate for car theft of just 0.69 per cent
8 Feb 2024

Most Popular

Government in major U-turn on pick-up truck tax changes
Ford Ranger - side
News

Government in major U-turn on pick-up truck tax changes

HMRC scraps its plan to axe the benefit-in-kind ‘loophole’ for pick-ups, a week after announcing it
19 Feb 2024
“Some manufacturers are losing their appetite for electric cars”
Opinion - Ford Explorer
Opinion

“Some manufacturers are losing their appetite for electric cars”

With EV market share shrinking, Mike Rutherford thinks there might be delays to the proposed 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars
19 Feb 2024
New Dacia C-Neo hatchback has the Volkswagen Golf in its crosshairs
Dacia C-Neo exclusive image - front
News

New Dacia C-Neo hatchback has the Volkswagen Golf in its crosshairs

The Dacia C-Neo is set to trump many hatchback rivals when it comes to space, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
16 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content