Chunky price cut for Cupra Born electric car

The Cupra Born range has been trimmed and the brand has taken the opportunity to reduce prices by £2,350 at the same time, meaning the family EV now starts from £34,125 in the UK. The price reduction applies to cars bought from stock or those specified and ordered from the factory.

Cupra has taken the 58kWh 201bhp version of the Born off sale, although cars in V1, V2 and V3 trim levels are still available from existing stock with the new, lower price. Other models that have been cut from the range - but are still available while stocks last - include the 58kWh 227bhp model in V2 Edition and V3 Edition trims and the 77kWh 227bhp model in V2 trim.

If you want to order from the factory with a desired specification, your options are now nice and simple. There are three trims: V1, V2 and V3. Within those there are 58kWh 201bhp or 58kWh 227bhp versions, while the V2 and V3 are also available with a 77kWh 227bhp model.

The entry-level model is the V1 58kWh, which starts from £34,125. A mid-range V2 58kWh is now £36,045, while the top-spec V3 77kWh model is now £41,385. There will be a new trim, VZ, arriving soon as a 321bhp flagship model.

Cupra is also offering new finance deals along with the price cuts, including a 0 per cent APR deal over 36 months. There’s a deal with 3.9 per cent APR but a hefty £4,000 deposit contribution, too.

A free home charge point and a £750 pre-paid credit card are also available as deal sweeteners and any car bought before 2 April 2024 comes with a free two-year service plan.

