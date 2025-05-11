Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: 10,000 miles per year in the upgraded Cupra Formentor for only £280 a month

The best-selling coupé-SUV received an extensive facelift last year, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 11 May

By:Ellis Hyde
11 May 2025
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid - front cornering
  • Updated styling, interior and tech
  • Well equipped and good to drive
  • £280 per month

The hugely popular Cupra Formentor received a significant series of upgrades last year, including sharper styling and a revamped interior. But if the new and improved version of the sporty SUV wasn’t already attractive enough, it’s currently available for just £280 a month with a very generous mileage allowance of 10,000 miles per year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

VIP Gateway is actually offering three-year lease deals on the Cupra Formentor from £267 per month, through the Auto Express Find A Car service. However, that price only includes an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, so for just £13 extra a month it seems a no-brainer to increase your allowance – even if you don’t end up using it all. The deal also requires an initial payment of £3,616, which we think is reasonable.

The facelifted Formentor features a new ‘shark-nose’ front end that incorporates Cupra’s distinctive three-triangle headlight signature, while the rear bumper has been tweaked, to make the car look wider, and the full-width LED light bar. Of course, there’s plenty of Cupra’s signature copper detailing too, both inside and out.

Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid - dashboard

With V1 trim, the kit list includes 18-inch rims, a 12.9-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch ‘Digital Cockpit’ driver’s display, a wireless smartphone charger, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. 

This particular Formentor is powered by a 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine that’s paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The latter provides some electric assistance to help make the start-stop system smoother, and improve efficiency by allowing the car to coast in certain situations and recuperate energy when slowing down. Cupra claims you can average up to 47.9mpg.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Formentor leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Formentor deals hub page… 

Deals on Cupra Formentor rivals

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc

New Volkswagen T-RocFrom £286 ppm**
BMW X2

BMW X2

New BMW X2From £504 ppm**
Volvo Xc40

Volvo Xc40

New Volvo Xc40From £364 ppm**

Check out the Cupra Formentor Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 5008 is fashionable, French family SUV and only £234 a month
Peugeot 5008 - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 5008 is fashionable, French family SUV and only £234 a month

For the monthly price of a supermini you could get Peugeot’s latest and largest SUV - making it our Deal of the Day for 10 May
News
10 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Fiat 600e offers high-mileage EV drivers 12,000 miles a year for just £342 a month 
Fiat 600e UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Fiat 600e offers high-mileage EV drivers 12,000 miles a year for just £342 a month 

The 600e mixes the retro design of the smaller 500e with more interior space. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 May
News
9 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The Hyundai i20 supermini brings cheap thrills at only £165 a month
Hyundai i20 main image

Car Deal of the Day: The Hyundai i20 supermini brings cheap thrills at only £165 a month

Hyundai’s i20 is a quietly excellent little car – and cheap too. It’s our Deal of the Day for 8 May
News
8 May 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The Toyota Proace City Verso is a practical EV for just £200 a month
Toyota Proace City Verso - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: The Toyota Proace City Verso is a practical EV for just £200 a month

Spacious electric motoring doesn’t come much cheaper than this van-based MPV. It’s our Deal of the Day for 7 May
News
7 May 2025

Most Popular

EV affordability alarm! Running costs are £6k higher than for petrol cars, say car clubs
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

EV affordability alarm! Running costs are £6k higher than for petrol cars, say car clubs

Running costs for car share club EVs are £6k higher than ICE equivalents according to new data
News
8 May 2025
New BMW 1 Series and electric i1 to target younger drivers with bold design
BMW 1 Series render - front

New BMW 1 Series and electric i1 to target younger drivers with bold design

The BMW 1 Series is set for a shake-up, with a Neue Klasse front end and a choice of hybrid or battery electric powertrains when it arrives in showroo…
News
7 May 2025
All-new Hyundai Elexio: Bizarre design, huge 435-mile electric range
All-new Hyundai Elexio - front static

All-new Hyundai Elexio: Bizarre design, huge 435-mile electric range

The Elexio is Hyundai’s latest all-electric SUV, but this one has been designed exclusively for China
News
8 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content