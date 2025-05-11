Car Deal of the Day: 10,000 miles per year in the upgraded Cupra Formentor for only £280 a month

Updated styling, interior and tech

Well equipped and good to drive

£280 per month

The hugely popular Cupra Formentor received a significant series of upgrades last year, including sharper styling and a revamped interior. But if the new and improved version of the sporty SUV wasn’t already attractive enough, it’s currently available for just £280 a month with a very generous mileage allowance of 10,000 miles per year.

VIP Gateway is actually offering three-year lease deals on the Cupra Formentor from £267 per month, through the Auto Express Find A Car service. However, that price only includes an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, so for just £13 extra a month it seems a no-brainer to increase your allowance – even if you don’t end up using it all. The deal also requires an initial payment of £3,616, which we think is reasonable.

The facelifted Formentor features a new ‘shark-nose’ front end that incorporates Cupra’s distinctive three-triangle headlight signature, while the rear bumper has been tweaked, to make the car look wider, and the full-width LED light bar. Of course, there’s plenty of Cupra’s signature copper detailing too, both inside and out.

With V1 trim, the kit list includes 18-inch rims, a 12.9-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch ‘Digital Cockpit’ driver’s display, a wireless smartphone charger, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

This particular Formentor is powered by a 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine that’s paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The latter provides some electric assistance to help make the start-stop system smoother, and improve efficiency by allowing the car to coast in certain situations and recuperate energy when slowing down. Cupra claims you can average up to 47.9mpg.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Formentor leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Formentor deals hub page…

