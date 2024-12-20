Cupra has developed a habit of keeping us waiting. The Born electric car took years to arrive after it was previewed by the el-Born concept, the Tavascan took its time, too. Now Cupra’s latest long gestation is over and it’s finally time to check out its new entry-level EV model, the Cupra Raval.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While the Raval is the smallest car yet from Cupra, it’s expected to be one of its most important. It uses the latest platform technology from the VW Group and brings Cupra’s all-electric range into its most affordable price point to date.

When it goes on sale from July 1 priced from under £23,000, the Raval will give Cupra a rival to the likes of the Renault 5, Vauxhall Corsa Electric and the new Kia EV2. There’s also competition from within the Volkswagen Group stable because Volkswagen is launching its new ID. Polo and Skoda is targeting the segment with the upcoming Epiq. Both of those cars use the same MEB Entry+ platform as the Raval.

What range and charging speeds does the Cupra Raval get?

Unsurprisingly, given the shared architecture, the Cupra Raval will come with the same choice of battery options as its Skoda and Volkswagen siblings. There’s a base 37kWh battery with cheaper-to-produce LFP chemistry (Lithium Iron Phosphate) and a higher-spec 52kWh NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) option.