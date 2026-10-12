Cupra’s long-running collaboration with the Abt tuning brand has now reached the Raval. First revealed for the Cupra Leon and Curpa Formentor earlier this year, the range of Custom Cupra by Abt packs has expanded to the affordable EV.

Although there’s a similar-looking bevvy of performance add-ons, the set-up here is a little different, with the kit available as standard on a new VZ Abt trim level which will join the line-up from November, ahead of initial deliveries in January 2027.

The trim level includes ‘Cup’ heated bucket seats, a Sennheiser sound system, a top/rear-view camera, interior door-panel projections and a ‘next-generation’ version of Cupra’s SmartLight ambient-lighting system.

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As for the Custom Cupra by Abt kit, it’s said to be inspired by the UrbanRebel concept, which previewed the production Raval back in 2021. The pack adds front and rear splitters, side skirts, a prominent roof spoiler, exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels, Abt lettering and some unspecified interior enhancements.

No mechanical changes over the standard VZ are mentioned, which means there’ll most likely be a 52kWh battery pack powering a 221bhp front-mounted motor. The 0-62mph time is a sprightly 6.8 seconds, while range stands at 238 miles.

An officially sanctioned, performance-related tickle further down the line isn’t outside the realms of possibility, though. Cupra has, in the past, joined forces with Abt to involve more powerful versions of its cars, with a recent, notable example being a special run-out version of the pre-facelifted Formentor with a chunky 59bhp uplift.

For now, the Abt-enhanced Raval is on display at the Paris Motor Show. Also on the stand is the Tindaya concept, which previews a future BMW iX3 rival from the SEAT offshoot.

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