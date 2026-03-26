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Surprise Cupra Tavascan update brings bigger screens and possibly a lower price

The new entry-level Tavascan gets a 58kWh battery capable of around 270 miles on a single charge

By:Tom Jervis
26 Mar 2026
2026 Cupra Tavascan - front 3/48

The Cupra Tavascan has just received a small update for 2026 bringing larger screens and, perhaps most importantly for some, a new entry-level model that might potentially bring a much lower price tag.

Cupra isn’t confirming exactly how much the base Cupra Tavascan will cost, but it’s fair to say it’ll be less than the current entry-level model’s £47,350 list price. What we do know, however, is that it’ll be powered by a 58kWh battery paired with a 187bhp electric motor. This, Cupra says, should be sufficient for “around 270 miles” of range and can be topped-up at a rapid charger from 10-80 per cent in 28 minutes.

This new base model will sit alongside the existing 77kWh battery version which is capable of over 350 miles in its most efficient form and can be had with either 282bhp single motor or 335bhp dual motor powertrains. The latter system is capable of 0-62mph in just 5.5 seconds.

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Aside from the new base specification and its anticipated lower starting price, the other big news from this admittedly mild annual refresh is that the Cupra Tavascan now benefits from a new steering wheel and digital instrument cluster. The wheel itself now features physical buttons rather than touch-sensitive affairs, while the screen housing the dials has almost doubled in size from 5.3 inches to 10.25 inches.

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Elsewhere, the Tavascan’s air vents are now electronically controllable via the main touchscreen which Cupra says can now offer enhanced audio capabilities thanks to a new optional Sennheiser sound system. Vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, digital keys, one-pedal driving and launch control are all other features packed into the update. Furthermore, buyers can now choose from the metallic Midnight Black among other paint shades.

All of this comes after Volkswagen Group, the parent firm of Cupra, struck a deal with the EU to enable the Tavascan to dodge tariffs when shipped into Europe. Unlike its sister cars, the Volkswagen ID.5, Skoda Enyaq Coupe and Ford Capri which are built in Europe, the Tavscan is instead built in China. 

2026 Cupra Tavascan - dashboard8

The deal allows Volkswagen to dodge heavy tariffs, provided they limit the number of cars sold and keep to a minimum base price. While the UK operates separately from the EU market, this deal could nonetheless bring with it lower prices for British buyers. Although that remains to be seen, as mentioned, pricing for the revised 2026 models are yet to be announced.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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