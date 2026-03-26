The Cupra Tavascan has just received a small update for 2026 bringing larger screens and, perhaps most importantly for some, a new entry-level model that might potentially bring a much lower price tag.

Cupra isn’t confirming exactly how much the base Cupra Tavascan will cost, but it’s fair to say it’ll be less than the current entry-level model’s £47,350 list price. What we do know, however, is that it’ll be powered by a 58kWh battery paired with a 187bhp electric motor. This, Cupra says, should be sufficient for “around 270 miles” of range and can be topped-up at a rapid charger from 10-80 per cent in 28 minutes.

This new base model will sit alongside the existing 77kWh battery version which is capable of over 350 miles in its most efficient form and can be had with either 282bhp single motor or 335bhp dual motor powertrains. The latter system is capable of 0-62mph in just 5.5 seconds.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Aside from the new base specification and its anticipated lower starting price, the other big news from this admittedly mild annual refresh is that the Cupra Tavascan now benefits from a new steering wheel and digital instrument cluster. The wheel itself now features physical buttons rather than touch-sensitive affairs, while the screen housing the dials has almost doubled in size from 5.3 inches to 10.25 inches.