Dacia Jogger, Sandero and Sandero Stepway all get extra safety kit for 2024

Dacia has announced it will be increasing the amount of safety kit featured on its Sandero supermini, jacked-up Sandero Stepway, and Jogger seven-seat family car, to ensure all three models comply with the new GSR2 safety regulations.

As of April, even entry-level versions will feature lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, rear parking sensors, advanced emergency braking system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and an event data recorder used in the event or an accident. The brake lights will also now flash rapidly under very sharp, heavy braking.

In addition, the trio will feature a ‘Rescue QR Code’ sticker on the windscreen and rear window. When scanned, this provides access to Dacia’s ‘rescue information booklet’, designed to save the emergency services time by giving them all the information they need for safe yet rapid extractions in the event of an accident.

Dacia has added a new button to the dashboard for deactivating certain assistance features while on the go, but the systems reset every time the car is started.

The Romanian manufacturer has used this opportunity to boost kit levels on these three cars, too. For instance, USB-C charge ports now feature – one fitted up front as standard, with another for rear passengers offered on select models.

Meanwhile the normal Sandero will soon be offered in new ‘Journey’ trim, mirroring the ‘Extreme’ spec already available for the Stepway. The range-topping Sandero will feature a shark antenna, 16-inch ‘Randia’ alloy wheels and more standard kit like keyless entry, a rear-view camera, removable smartphone holder and partitions for the boot.

The Jogger Hybrid 140 also benefits from a new seven-inch digital instrument panel first seen on the all-new, third-generation Dacia Duster. The electrified Jogger will also gain an E-Save function, which allows the driver to preserve a set amount of charge in the car’s battery for use later in the journey.

Finally, Dacia is offering a new Safari Beige paint colour exclusively on the Sandero Stepway, while Shale Grey and Cedar Green are now available on all three models.

We do expect the additional safety kit to raise the price tag of the Sandero, Jogger and Sandero Stepway slightly, but we won’t know to what extent until April at the earliest.

