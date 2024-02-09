Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

DS almost ready to launch new all-electric coupe SUV

The unnamed EV will get the latest technology from parent company Stellantis

by: Alastair Crooks
21 Aug 2024
DS flagship SUV (camouflaged test car) - front8

DS is testing an all-new electric SUV designed to take on the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes in the premium car market, but with French flair. We’ve seen it testing before, though these new spy shots come with confirmation from DS itself that the car will be revealed before the end of 2024. 

We recently spoke with DS boss, Oliver Francois, about an upcoming DS flagship due in the next few years years, but while that car will gain inspiration from the iconic Citroen DS from the 1950s, this coupe-SUV will be influenced from the firm’s Aero Sport Lounge concept back in 2020.

We can see the new production model will be toned down visually from that concept, it’ll still sport the intricate DS design language and a bold shape. These spy shots show a car similar in size to the new Peugeot E-3008 – with which it’ll share the same SLTA Medium underpinnings. Despite the camouflage we can spot the thin LED headlights and not much of a grille to speak of – just a small opening low in the front bumper. 

DS flagship SUV (camouflaged test car) - rear cornering8

The side profile of the DS shows how rakish the rear is and there are quite thin rear lights sitting on the outer edge of the bodywork, either side of a central brake light integrated into the boot lid. There are five-spoke wheels on this test car, but previous images have shown it using the exact wheel design from the new Peugeot E-3008. 

With STLA Medium architecture, the DS should use the same 73kWh battery as the E-3008. Range could potentially rise over the Peugeot’s 326-mile maximum due to the DS’ slipperier coupe shape. The platform will also cater for a 98kWh battery and given the model’s position as the flagship DS, it’s possible it will only be offered with this unit for a range of around 435 miles and a greater premium appeal. Power will come from a 207bhp single-motor or a 315bhp dual-motor set up. 

While the STLA Medium architecture can allow for internal-combustion engines, DS announced in 2021 that it will only launch all-electric new cars from 2024 onwards. This new flagship will be fully unveiled in Q3 of 2024 and pricing will sit comfortably above the cheapest Peugeot E-3008 at around £50,000.

What does the DS have to beat? Check out the best electric SUVs...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

