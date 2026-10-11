Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The return of the DS 3? New DS F3VER concept previews future supermini

DS Automobiles will turn back to its greatest success with a revival of the original DS 3

By:Jordan Katsianis
11 Oct 2026
DS F3VER concept15

Luxury French auto brand DS Automobiles is going back to its roots by previewing a next-generation DS No3 hatchback in the form of the thinly disguised F3VER Concept.

Far more than just another new model, the DS No3 will be part of a large-scale renaissance plan for the entire brand when it arrives in the next year or two. It introduces a new design language, electric powertrains and interior technology, doubling down on luxury Parisian design just as the original did in 2009.

This model will return to the premium supermini segment after an unloved generation of the DS 3 Crossback. That quasi-crossover was awkward to look at and even more awkward to drive, but this new model’s sportier stance will make it a rival once again to cars such as the MINI Cooper Electric. At just under 4.2m long, it’s around 350mm longer than the MINI, which should help unlock more rear space and a decent boot – rated at 400 litres on this concept.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It should have the technical specifications to compete, too, because the concept’s STLA-One architecture will support a next-generation fully electric powertrain, with a front-mounted electric motor destined to power the front wheels. Precise specifications for the future road car are still a way off from being confirmed, but for now we can look to the F3VER concept as the source of its future design language.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Key to this is a new ‘totem’ element in the centre of both front and rear bumpers. Within the rear housing is an LCD screen that can display various patterns or messages, each chosen from inside the car. A similar ‘totem’ is also applied in the centre of the front bumper, housing the illuminated logo.

DS F3VER design

DS F3VER concept15

It’s clear to see the car’s connection to the original DS 3, especially at the back which features similarly shaped lights and a bulbous rear. Despite having to squeeze in two extra doors, DS has gone to great lengths to hide the rear handles and create the effect of a two-door body. Look closely and you’ll also see a revival of the ‘shark-fin’ motif, here subtly integrated just behind the rear glass.

The F3VER’s wraparound rear glazing suggests this car will have a hidden C-pillar like the original. However, the concept’s glass will no doubt be replaced with black plastic that’ll mimic the same effect in a more production-friendly format. The rear lights are directly inspired by the original in shape and their three-dimensional lighting, something that DS says is easy to replicate in production.

A contrasting roof will once again be a core element of the DS No3’s personalisation, and on this concept its warm gold finish contrasts against the blue paintwork which flips to purple under bright lighting. 

DS Totems and complex lighting

The front lighting is a radical departure for the brand, however, because it’s the first DS model not to feature a grille or grille-like styling element between the headlights. Those headlamps are now mounted within a Y-shaped styling feature, also housing two vertically mounted daytime running lights – yet more references to the original DS 3.

DS made a point of the contrasting surfaces in this section, with the sharp, three-dimensional lighting element sitting within a soft black area. It’s this sort of detailed styling that DS Automobiles wants to be defined by, and it’s something the brand’s head of design, Thierry Métroz, assured us would be possible on a future DS No3 supermini.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks

In excess of 60 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
8 Oct 2026
Stellantis’s new €60bn FaSTLAne plan: What's happening with all those brands?
Stellantis future plan with Day Filosa CEO

Stellantis’s new €60bn FaSTLAne plan: What's happening with all those brands?

Europe gets electric city cars and new crossovers, America gets V8 Rams, and Stellantis gets closer to JLR and the Chinese
News
22 May 2026
Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall to “shock” with their future car design
Peugeot Polygon concept - front

Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall to “shock” with their future car design

Stellantis design boss lays out the plan for upcoming design revolution
News
6 May 2026
Stellantis recalls 10k diesels: engine parts could fall off cars and vans from Peugeot, Vauxhall and others
Citroen Berlingo Van - front cornering

Stellantis recalls 10k diesels: engine parts could fall off cars and vans from Peugeot, Vauxhall and others

Models including the Vauxhall Corsa to the Peugeot Partner have been recalled over a water pump pulley issue for the BlueHDi diesel engine
News
16 Apr 2026

Most Popular

New Volkswagen ID. Tiguan revealed: first look at the ID.4's replacement
New Volkswagen ID. Tiguan - front static with Auto Express senior news reporter Alastair Crooks stood next to the car

New Volkswagen ID. Tiguan revealed: first look at the ID.4's replacement

Along with a revamped exterior, the ID. Tiguan brings a host of cabin upgrades too
News
9 Oct 2026
New Chery Approved Used scheme aims to boost confidence and attack second-hand car market
Used Chery - dealership

New Chery Approved Used scheme aims to boost confidence and attack second-hand car market

Eligible cars will get a two-year warranty, plus a handful of other benefits
News
7 Oct 2026
All-new BMW iX4 arrives with a 514-mile range and up to 604bhp
BMW iX4 50 - front

All-new BMW iX4 arrives with a 514-mile range and up to 604bhp

The latest member of BMW’s Neue Klasse is the first-ever iX4 ‘Sports Activity Coupe’, and there’s a 604bhp M60 version
News
7 Oct 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content