Luxury French auto brand DS Automobiles is going back to its roots by previewing a next-generation DS No3 hatchback in the form of the thinly disguised F3VER Concept.

Far more than just another new model, the DS No3 will be part of a large-scale renaissance plan for the entire brand when it arrives in the next year or two. It introduces a new design language, electric powertrains and interior technology, doubling down on luxury Parisian design just as the original did in 2009.

This model will return to the premium supermini segment after an unloved generation of the DS 3 Crossback. That quasi-crossover was awkward to look at and even more awkward to drive, but this new model’s sportier stance will make it a rival once again to cars such as the MINI Cooper Electric. At just under 4.2m long, it’s around 350mm longer than the MINI, which should help unlock more rear space and a decent boot – rated at 400 litres on this concept.

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It should have the technical specifications to compete, too, because the concept’s STLA-One architecture will support a next-generation fully electric powertrain, with a front-mounted electric motor destined to power the front wheels. Precise specifications for the future road car are still a way off from being confirmed, but for now we can look to the F3VER concept as the source of its future design language.