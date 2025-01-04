Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Electric car sales targets have handcuffed the UK car industry; time to axe the ZEV mandate in 2025

Ellis Hyde explains why he believes the ZEV mandate could actually be doing more harm than good

By:Ellis Hyde
4 Jan 2025
Opinion - ZEV mandate

The Government recently announced it’s reviewing the controversial ZEV mandate, and is due to report back in January. Here’s my suggestion: let’s just call the whole thing off. 

I fully support encouraging more motorists to steadily switch to electric, in the build-up to new petrol and diesel car sales being banned in 2035. However, doing so without many of the incentives available before has resulted in manufacturers shelling out approximately £4billion worth of discounts on EVs.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Yet they still could be facing fines totalling £1.8billion for not reaching the Government’s arbitrary sales targets, because you can’t force people to buy electric cars if they don’t suit their day-to-day life or simply don’t want one right now.

Which means brands are essentially going to be punished for offering their customers freedom of choice – and that doesn’t sit right with me. 

Of course, money off brand-new, cutting-edge cars is a great benefit for potential buyers already interested in an EV. However it’s obviously not a substantial strategy for any brand, and it’s not the only tactic some have been forced into to avoid more fines. 

And if the Government is gleefully rubbing its hands together, waiting for some fat cheques through the post from manufacturers that were unable to shift enough EVs in 2024, just wait until one or two of them decide the UK market isn’t worth the hassle…

Suddenly you’ll even have more job cuts than the large numbers Ford and Vauxhall are planning, and the VAT contributions from all of their sales will vanish along with them. 

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve loved electric cars since I first drove one a couple of years ago, and think they’re a vitally important part of the future of mobility. But they’re just one part, not a cure-all.

Should the ZEV mandate be axed? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The UK needs a plan to save the pick-up truck in 2025 because we’ll miss it when it’s gone
Opinion - pick-up trucks

The UK needs a plan to save the pick-up truck in 2025 because we’ll miss it when it’s gone

Dean Gibson voices his concerns about the uncertain future of pick-up trucks in the UK
Opinion
4 Jan 2025
Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car
Osram Night Breaker 220

Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car

The latest additions to the world of automotive products from floor mats to dash cams...
Product reviews
3 Jan 2025
We all hate repeats on TV but a re-run of the 2024 F1 season in 2025 would be fantastic, for us and Netflix
Opinion - Formula One re-runs

We all hate repeats on TV but a re-run of the 2024 F1 season in 2025 would be fantastic, for us and Netflix

Tom Jervis thinks we'd all benefit from a trip down F1 memory lane
Opinion
3 Jan 2025
Plug-in hybrids face stricter emission tests in 2025 as misleading efficiency figures are targeted
Car exhaust emitting white smoke

Plug-in hybrids face stricter emission tests in 2025 as misleading efficiency figures are targeted

More realistic emissions testing could see substantial tax increases for PHEV drivers
News
2 Jan 2025

Most Popular

New Volkswagen ID.3 on the way with big improvements in range and quality
Volkswagen ID3 exclusive image - front

New Volkswagen ID.3 on the way with big improvements in range and quality

The Volkswagen ID.3 will get a completely new design language and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
2 Jan 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the biggest and most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
1 Jan 2025
Ford Sierra vs MG Montego retro test: they were acceptable in the 80s, but what about now?
Ford Sierra vs MG Montego - header

Ford Sierra vs MG Montego retro test: they were acceptable in the 80s, but what about now?

When Auto Express first hit newsagents’ shelves in 1988, these popular saloons were battling it out in company car parks. Some 36 years later, how wil…
Car group tests
29 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content