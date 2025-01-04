Electric car sales targets have handcuffed the UK car industry; time to axe the ZEV mandate in 2025

The Government recently announced it’s reviewing the controversial ZEV mandate, and is due to report back in January. Here’s my suggestion: let’s just call the whole thing off.

I fully support encouraging more motorists to steadily switch to electric, in the build-up to new petrol and diesel car sales being banned in 2035. However, doing so without many of the incentives available before has resulted in manufacturers shelling out approximately £4billion worth of discounts on EVs.

Yet they still could be facing fines totalling £1.8billion for not reaching the Government’s arbitrary sales targets, because you can’t force people to buy electric cars if they don’t suit their day-to-day life or simply don’t want one right now.

Which means brands are essentially going to be punished for offering their customers freedom of choice – and that doesn’t sit right with me.

Of course, money off brand-new, cutting-edge cars is a great benefit for potential buyers already interested in an EV. However it’s obviously not a substantial strategy for any brand, and it’s not the only tactic some have been forced into to avoid more fines.

And if the Government is gleefully rubbing its hands together, waiting for some fat cheques through the post from manufacturers that were unable to shift enough EVs in 2024, just wait until one or two of them decide the UK market isn’t worth the hassle…

Suddenly you’ll even have more job cuts than the large numbers Ford and Vauxhall are planning, and the VAT contributions from all of their sales will vanish along with them.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve loved electric cars since I first drove one a couple of years ago, and think they’re a vitally important part of the future of mobility. But they’re just one part, not a cure-all.

Should the ZEV mandate be axed? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below...