That’s only part of the story, however. While many of the surfaces have been cleaned up, a new-found focus on aerodynamic performance ensures the Stradale has plenty of presence. Changes to the nose include a huge front splitter, with prominent stacked aero vanes ahead of the front wheels. There’s also a “large technical insert” on the bonnet which incorporates the air outlet from the car’s radiators.

All of these changes – along with the huge, fixed rear wing and completely closed undertray – combine to generate 617kg of downforce at 155mph; 72 per cent more than the 296 GTB. The Challenge Stradale also comes with semi-active dampers, plus a choice of Pirelli P Zero R or Trofeo RS tyres for ultimate road and track performance.

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At the rear, a mesh insert inspired by the one fitted to the 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale sits above a monstrous diffuser and houses the car’s twin exhaust pipes. These larger tips apparently reduce back-pressure and “enhance the V6’s higher-pitched harmonics”. A new calibration of the in-cabin sound “alters the balance between the intake and exhaust”, according to the Italian company.

Speaking of the cabin, while it utilises the same basic layout as the GTB and Speciale, the Challenge Stradale once again does away with any superfluous add-ons to place the focus firmly on the driver. There is no armrest, nor are there storage pockets, for example, and all of the trim from the area beneath the seats – plus much of the carpeting – has been removed to leave part of the chassis exposed. The door panels are made from carbon fibre, and a set of optional ‘tubular’ carbon seats reduces weight by up to 25 per cent per chair. But, don’t worry, there’s still room for a cup-holder and wireless charging pad.

In terms of hardware, Ferrari has tweaked its famous Manettino switch to include a predictive slip control function that has been optimised for track use – a first for one of the brand’s road cars. The maker claims this provides “minimal, barely perceptible interventions”, working with the ABS Evo system to “maximise braking potential” across all of the 296 Stradale’s drive modes. Together, the systems enable a Fiorano lap time of 1:18.5 – half a second faster than the 296 Speciale.

Pricing and availability haven’t been confirmed, but in typical Ferrari fashion you can expect a long waiting list and a rigorous selection process before being allowed to place a (substantial) deposit at your local dealer. With the 296 Speciale starting from £359,779, a Challenge Stradale is likely to break the £400k mark – or substantially more with a few choice options. Production should start some time next year.

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