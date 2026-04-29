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New Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale turns the V12 roar up even louder

The Handling Speciale specification improves rigidity by 10 per cent and provides “optimised” in-cabin sound

By:Tom Jervis
29 Apr 2026
Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale - front16

The Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale has been revealed as the most driver-focused version of the Italian brand’s four-door supercar yet. This new configuration brings a sharpened driving experience, including an enhanced soundtrack for the interior.

This isn’t a limited-edition “special series” model like the Ferrari 296 Speciale and SF90 XX; the Handling Speciale is instead an ‘available on request’ configuration with small mechanical tweaks, much in the same vein as the Assetto Fiorano Package offered on the standard 296 GTB.

The Purosangue already feels incredibly nimble for what is a two-tonne four-wheel drive hatchback, however, the Handling Speciale’s recalibrated active suspension is said to reduce body movement by 10 per cent and make the car even more agile overall. Gearshifts are also executed with more brutality and urgency – particularly in Race mode and above 5,500rpm – accompanied by what Ferrari describes as an “optimised” in-cabin sound.

Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale - rear16

While the Purosangue’s naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 might feel louder on the inside, the Handling Speciale model still produces the same 715bhp and 716Nm of torque as the standard car. The sprint from 0-62mph also still takes just 3.3 seconds, while the Handling Speciale’s top speed is listed as “greater than” 192mph.

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Despite several carbon-fibre upgrades, the Handling Speciale is no lighter than the standard model, weighing in at 2,033kg. Nevertheless, its unique diamond-cut wheels, carbon-fibre ‘scudetto’ shields, black exhaust tips and identifiable interior plaque help it stand out from lesser Purosangue models.

This new specification comes to maintain interest in the Purosangue as the marque prepares to launch yet another four-seater model in the form of the all-electric Ferrari Luce. The Italian supercar brand’s first EV will produce more than 1,000bhp and has a retro interior that was curated by iPhone designer, Sir Jony Ive.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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