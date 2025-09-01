Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Fiat 600e Icon arrives with immediate £1,500 discount

The all-electric Italian crossover sees its line up expand to three with new Icon variant

By:Alastair Crooks
1 Sep 2025
Fiat 600e Icon

To succeed in its all-electric future, Fiat is looking to its past with the likes of the retro-styled and retro-named 500e, Grande Panda and of course the 600e - which has just received a new Icon trim level.

Mirroring the 600 Hybrid (which gained an Icon version in August), the 600e Icon will sit between the entry-level (RED) and the range-topping La Prima. Starting at £31,535, the Icon is priced neatly between the two, costing £1,500 more than the (RED) and £1,500 less than the La Prima. As with the rest of the 600e and 500e range, the Icon’s price includes Fiat’s own ‘E-Grant’ - introduced in response to the government’s Electric Car Grant

Orders are open now for the 600e Icon - which will enter the congested small electric crossover market with rivals ranging from fellow Stellantis siblings like the Vauxhall Mokka Electric and Peugeot E-2008 to the Renault 4 EV, Volvo EX30 and MINI Aceman. On the Auto Express Buy a Car service dealers are offering Renault 4 models from under £26k and Volvo EX30s from under £32k

What do you get with the Fiat 600e Icon? 

The Icon version of the 600e comes with a decent level of kit with 17-inch diamond-cut wheels, black and ivory-coloured fabric seats, front and rear parking sensors, a 180-degree rear-view camera, a wireless smartphone charger and integrated sat-nav on the 10.25-inch touchscreen. 

That’s on top of the standard equipment available on the (RED) trim level, which includes cruise control, automatic climate control, a synthetic leather steering wheel and keyless go. 

The battery and motor combination stays the same as for other 600e models with a 54kWh supplying power to a 154bhp motor on the front axle for a nine-second zero to 62mph time. More importantly, Fiat says the 600e Icon is good for more than 250 miles of range on the WLTP-rated cycle. 

Alastair Crooks
