Fisker Ocean prices slashed by up to £15,000, but aftersales support ‘not guaranteed’
The starting price for already-built Fisker Ocean models is now £30,900 as the EV maker struggles to secure fresh investment
Existing UK stocks of the Fisker Ocean have received enormous price discounts, slashing up to £15,000 off the asking price for the newly launched electric SUV. However, the fledgling EV brand is also warning potential buyers that it might not be able to provide aftersales support, due to its uncertain future.
Prices for existing examples of all three versions of the Fisker Ocean have been reduced dramatically, but the company is also reducing the cost of some optional extras already fitted to the cars to bring prices down further.
The range-topping Ocean Extreme is being offered with £14,000 off, which has brought the starting price crashing down from £57,900 to £43,900 (before options) – less than the most basic Tesla Model Y.
The Ocean Extreme uses a 113kWh battery to deliver a range of up to 440 miles – compared with 283 miles in the base Model Y – plus the Fisker offers all-wheel drive from dual electric motors that can launch the car from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.
The mid-range Ocean Ultra uses the same powertrain and has received a £12,000 price cut, so is available from £38,900 (without optional extras) compared with £50,900 just a few weeks ago.
Finally, the entry-level Ocean Sport has received a £6,000 price cut that has brought its starting price down from £36,900 to £30,900 (again, without options). The Ocean Sport has a single motor and 288 miles of range.
But as attractive as the new prices may be, Fisker itself is warning that “due to the current economic situation of the manufacturer Fisker Group Inc. and the Fisker sales companies in Europe, there is a risk of limited support and limited services for the vehicles”.
“Buyers must expect a permanent loss of the enforceability of claims for material defects and warranty claims”, the company warns. “By concluding a vehicle purchase contract after April 5, 2024, the buyer of a Fisker Ocean declares that he has been informed accordingly and nevertheless wishes to purchase a Fisker Ocean in view of the risk described.”
The economic situation Fisker’s disclaimer is referring to is a failure to secure fresh investment after talks with a major car manufacturer – widely reported to be Nissan – fell through. The rumoured investment package would have brought in cash and given the Japanese brand access to an electric pick-up truck platform.
In addition to these talks proving unsuccessful, the New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in Fisker shares and the company was forced to make a statement about the widespread reports it was preparing to file for bankruptcy. Fisker has also paused production of the Ocean SUV at Magna in Austria.
