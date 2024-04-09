Fisker Ocean prices slashed by up to £15,000, but aftersales support ‘not guaranteed’

Existing UK stocks of the Fisker Ocean have received enormous price discounts, slashing up to £15,000 off the asking price for the newly launched electric SUV. However, the fledgling EV brand is also warning potential buyers that it might not be able to provide aftersales support, due to its uncertain future.

Prices for existing examples of all three versions of the Fisker Ocean have been reduced dramatically, but the company is also reducing the cost of some optional extras already fitted to the cars to bring prices down further.

The range-topping Ocean Extreme is being offered with £14,000 off, which has brought the starting price crashing down from £57,900 to £43,900 (before options) – less than the most basic Tesla Model Y.

The Ocean Extreme uses a 113kWh battery to deliver a range of up to 440 miles – compared with 283 miles in the base Model Y – plus the Fisker offers all-wheel drive from dual electric motors that can launch the car from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.

The mid-range Ocean Ultra uses the same powertrain and has received a £12,000 price cut, so is available from £38,900 (without optional extras) compared with £50,900 just a few weeks ago.