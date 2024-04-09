Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Fisker Ocean prices slashed by up to £15,000, but aftersales support ‘not guaranteed’

The starting price for already-built Fisker Ocean models is now £30,900 as the EV maker struggles to secure fresh investment

by: Ellis Hyde
9 Apr 2024
Fisker Ocean UK - front action

Existing UK stocks of the Fisker Ocean have received enormous price discounts, slashing up to £15,000 off the asking price for the newly launched electric SUV. However, the fledgling EV brand is also warning potential buyers that it might not be able to provide aftersales support, due to its uncertain future.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Prices for existing examples of all three versions of the Fisker Ocean have been reduced dramatically, but the company is also reducing the cost of some optional extras already fitted to the cars to bring prices down further. 

The range-topping Ocean Extreme is being offered with £14,000 off, which has brought the starting price crashing down from £57,900 to £43,900 (before options) – less than the most basic Tesla Model Y

The Ocean Extreme uses a 113kWh battery to deliver a range of up to 440 miles – compared with 283 miles in the base Model Y – plus the Fisker offers all-wheel drive from dual electric motors that can launch the car from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.

The mid-range Ocean Ultra uses the same powertrain and has received a £12,000 price cut, so is available from £38,900 (without optional extras) compared with £50,900 just a few weeks ago.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Finally, the entry-level Ocean Sport has received a £6,000 price cut that has brought its starting price down from £36,900 to £30,900 (again, without options). The Ocean Sport has a single motor and 288 miles of range.

But as attractive as the new prices may be, Fisker itself is warning that “due to the current economic situation of the manufacturer Fisker Group Inc. and the Fisker sales companies in Europe, there is a risk of limited support and limited services for the vehicles”. 

“Buyers must expect a permanent loss of the enforceability of claims for material defects and warranty claims”, the company warns. “By concluding a vehicle purchase contract after April 5, 2024, the buyer of a Fisker Ocean declares that he has been informed accordingly and nevertheless wishes to purchase a Fisker Ocean in view of the risk described.”

The economic situation Fisker’s disclaimer is referring to is a failure to secure fresh investment after talks with a major car manufacturer – widely reported to be Nissan – fell through. The rumoured investment package would have brought in cash and given the Japanese brand access to an electric pick-up truck platform.

In addition to these talks proving unsuccessful, the New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in Fisker shares and the company was forced to make a statement about the widespread reports it was preparing to file for bankruptcy. Fisker has also paused production of the Ocean SUV at Magna in Austria.

Searching for a new EV? These are the best electric cars to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

'Henrik Fisker is the automotive industry's next leading man'
Opinion - Henrik Fisker
Opinion

'Henrik Fisker is the automotive industry's next leading man'

Mike Rutherford believes that the EV company founder is destined to follow in the footsteps of Henry Ford and John DeLorean
20 Aug 2023
New details revealed of £300k Fisker Ronin convertible
Fisker Ronin - front
News

New details revealed of £300k Fisker Ronin convertible

Flagship five-seater convertible EV to pack 600-mile range when it arrives in 2025
11 Aug 2023
‘The Fisker Ocean is so good I’d buy one ahead of any of its rivals’
Opinion - Fisker Ocean
Opinion

‘The Fisker Ocean is so good I’d buy one ahead of any of its rivals’

Editor-in-chief Steve Fowler was very impressed after driving the new Fisker Ocean electric SUV for the first time
2 Aug 2023

Most Popular

‘It’s time for BMW to relaunch Triumph, and Rishi Sunak should help’
Opinion - Triumph
Opinion

‘It’s time for BMW to relaunch Triumph, and Rishi Sunak should help’

Mike Rutherford thinks there needs to be more British car companies selling sensibly priced cars on the world stage
7 Apr 2024
MG4 EV XPower vs Cupra Leon 2024 twin test: can electric beat petrol?
MG4 Xpower and Cupra Leon - front tracking
Car group tests

MG4 EV XPower vs Cupra Leon 2024 twin test: can electric beat petrol?

Is an electric hot hatch a match for a petrol one?
6 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Audi e-tron GT with £14,000 off for the full Iron Man experience
Audi e-tron GT quattro – front full width
News

Car Deal of the Day: Audi e-tron GT with £14,000 off for the full Iron Man experience

With jaw-dropping looks, a high-tech cabin and a massive discount, the Audi e-tron GT is our Car Deal of the Day for 5 April
5 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content