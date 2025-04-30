Ford is laying out its ‘Ready Set Ford’ plan that it hopes will turn around the brand’s fortunes in the European market. Core to this movement will be a brand new Ford Fiesta supermini, but it won’t be going it alone.

That’s because Ford will be introducing five all-new models between 2028 and 2029 to cover all of the biggest selling market segments in Europe, and in many cases with both hybrid and electric car powertrain options.

The full line-up has already been teased in an image showing off their front-end silhouettes and new lighting signatures, which also point to a dramatic shift in Ford’s current design language. The company won’t be developing all of these new models from scratch, though, because most will be the products of joint ventures to increase scale and thus bring their prices down to compete with the influx of products from more agile Chinese manufacturers.

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However, the stakes are high. These newcomers will be charged with stopping the bleeding at Ford: its new-car registrations in Europe have slumped from just over one million in 2019 to 426,459 last year.

The plan is ambitious, but it’s one that Ford of Europe’s president, Jim Baumbick, is confident will ensure the brand has a stable future in Europe well into the future. And it will all hinge on the rebirth of the iconic Fiesta.